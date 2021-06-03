Holby City spoilers: Fletch HITS Kian as Evie goes missing!

Programme Name: <a href="/holby-city-home/" data-source-seowords><a href="/holby-city-home/" data-source-seowords>Holby </a>City</a> - TX: 08/06/2021 - Episode: Holby City S23 - Ep10 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (ALEX WALKINSHAW) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screengrab

As Evie gets more involved with Kian’s runaway Andrei, Fletch lashes out…

It’s the day of fugitive Andrei’s operation in Holby City and troubled surgeon Kian Madani vows to make it a success.

Evie wishes Andrei luck - but Fletch doesn’t want his daughter anywhere near him.

Lucky, meanwhile, is secretly trying to call Social Services to tell them not to follow up her previous phonecall about Andrei.

She tries to alleviate her guilt by offering to ‘micro-dose’ drug addict Kian (Ramin Karimloo), so he can operate.

However, when social worker Connor Coleman (Emmerdale’s Mark Jordon) turns up and starts interrogating a post-op Andrei, Kian realises Lucky has betrayed him.

Kian finds himself on the receiving end of Fletch's anger (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Kian finds Andrei in a panic - he fears if he’s deported back to his own country, he’ll most certainly be killed by the drug dealers who are after him.

When Fletch then finds out Andrei’s gone missing with Evie, he’s NOT happy… and punches Kian! Oh dear…

Trouble for Ange

Meanwhile, it looks like the cat’s out of the bag as Holby lovers Ange and Josh are summoned by Hanssen to a meeting where he reveals it’s been brought to his attention they’ve been having an affair… on hospital grounds to boot!

There's trouble ahead for Ange (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

For Ange, as Josh’s boss, it’s a sackable offence! Was it worth it?

With both Ange and Josh now worried for their jobs, they want to know who outed them. And they soon suspect Ange’s disgruntled son Dominic is the man responsible for lifting the lid…

Dom wants to make his new role permanent (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

Also, after making a complaint against Sacha and getting him suspended, Acting Clinical Lead Dom is determined to make his new position permanent.

After an impressive diagnosis, Sacha acknowledges Dom will make a great clinical lead one day.

That’s when Dom reveals that day might come sooner than he thinks - as he’s going after his job!

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8.20pm on BBC1 - see our TV Guide for listings.