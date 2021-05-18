Hollyoaks spoilers: Teacher Courtney Campbell is in very HOT water

Teacher Courtney Campbell finds herself in trouble because of her student Sid Sumner. What exactly has happened now?

Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) has some explaining to do in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teacher Courtney has been receiving a lot of attention from student Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who has developed a huge crush on her.

However tonight Courtney finds herself in VERY hot water when she discovers that a shocking rumour has been spread about her.

Courtney Campbell has some explaining to do to Nancy Osborne (pictured)

Her school boss, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) calls her for an urgent meeting and tells Courtney they need to discuss her relationship with Sid. How will Courtney react?

Meanwhile, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has a BIG decision to make, unaware that he could be playing straight into the hands of his vengeful girlfriend, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Brody wants to move to Manchester for a new start and wants his girlfriend Summer to go with him

Will Brody choose to leave Hollyoaks for his dream job in Manchester? Or will he be staying put in the village? It looks like his whole future will hinge on this decision.

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) goes into protective overdrive when she reads about some recent burglaries in the area.

Diane, who has OCD, no longer wants to leave the house and bows out of her planned meal with her sister-in-law, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’ Hara).

Diane Hutchinson is really struggling with her mental health

Diane lies to her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) and says the reason she’s not going is because she and Verity have had a falling out.

However when Verity has a word with Tony, she tells him there’s much more to it than that.

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) who is smitten with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) cancels his date with his girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) in order to spend more time with Mercedes!

Bitter Cher finds herself out in the cold

Cher is left alone after being rejected by both her boyfriend and her dad and is later upset to read more hateful comments about her looks online. Is this a new low for Cher?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm