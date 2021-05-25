Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon gets a BIG opportunity!

Bella Nixon gets a chance to shine when photographer Emmett gives her an exciting assignment on Home and Away! WHAT is it?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is excited to have landed an internship with photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) on Home and Away.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Emmett sets Bella her first BIG assignment.

He wants Bella to direct her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) during a modelling photoshoot.

First time model Nikau's nerves got the better of him.

After storming off the set halfway through the photoshoot, Nikau is ready to QUIT!

Can Bella Nixon convince Nikau to give his modelling assignment another chance on Home and Away?

Modelling agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) is not impressed by his behaviour.

So it looks like it is down to Bella to save BOTH their reputations.

Can Bella ace her assignment and give both Emmett and Sienna what they want?

Roo discovers Ryder and Chloe are in no hurry to job hunt on Home and Away!

Back in Summer Bay, unemployed Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) seem to be enjoying their life of leisure a bit too much.

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) tries to convince her jobless nephew Ryder to help her out in the Bait Shop.

But Ryder has much more important things to do.

Like lazing around on the beach with girlfriend, Chloe!

WHAT will the tarot cards reveal for Jasmine on Home and Away?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is curious to hear about Christian Green's (Ditch Davey) out-of-body experience.

It's true that the doctor was "clinically dead" after being given a lethal injection to stop his heart by disturbed nurse, Lewis Hayes.

Jasmine talks to friends Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Roo about life after death.

Marilyn convinces Jasmine to have a tarot card reading at the Diner after hours.

But when the ladies sit down for the reading, things take a SPOOKY turn and Jasmine is thrown into a spin...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR