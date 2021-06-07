Home and Away spoilers: Christian Green is haunted by his near-death experience...

Things take a scary turn for Christian Green when he revisits the abandoned part of the hospital where Lewis almost killed him on Home and Away...

Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) is haunted by SHOCK memories of his near-death experience on Home and Away

Hospital surgeon Christian Green has decided to revisit the scene where vengeful nurse Lewis Hayes almost managed to kill him.

But while lying on that same bed where he was technically dead for a few moments, Christian misses an emergency call from his fiancee Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee).

A suspected stroke patient is rushed into the hospital.

Christian is needed for emergency treatment.

However, Christian fails to respond to Tori's phonecalls!

Will Tori discover WHERE Christian is?

Mackenzie is happy to escape from her problems on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) knows he has to keep a close-eye on his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)

Dean manages to get restaurant boss Mac to go and check on things at Salt.

But it doesn't take long for Mac to get distracted and join friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) for a glass of wine.

Jasmine tries to get to the bottom of Mac's big fallout with housemate Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

But Mac just glazes over the truth and continues drowning her sorrows with booze...

Will Leah agree to slow down with the search for Susie on Home and Away?

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still unhappy about Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) plans to join forces with Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster).

But Justin is in for a surprise when builder Stephen convinces Leah to hit pause on their search for conwoman Susie McAllister.

But is Leah ready to give up her quest to bring Susie to justice?

