Home and Away spoilers: How does Mackenzie Booth get injured?

Mackenzie Booth continues on her downward spiral on Home and Away and is left with a bleeding injury while drunk...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is doing his best to help his troubled sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) right now on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But she seems to determined to continue on her downward spiral.

Dean comes home and is alarmed to find a drunk Mac sitting on the floor with a bleeding hand...

Mackenzie Booth is too intoxicated to realise she has cut her hand on some shattered glass!

Hospital doctor Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) tries to convince Mac to seek professional help for the grief she is going through.

But Mac seems determined to handle her recent miscarriage and relationship break-up on her own terms.

Is Dean out of his depth trying to help Mac?

Will Leah join forces with builder Stephen to track down Susie on Home and Away?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is worried when girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) invites a stranger into their home.

Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) is a builder who was also conned out of money by Susie McAllister.

Leah is impressed by all the information Stephen has gathered on the fake estate agent, Susie.

She is determined to join forces with Stephen to bring Susie to justice.

But once again, Justin worries that Leah's obsession with the case is getting out-of-control.

Tori and Christian are at odds over his behaviour on Home and Away

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tori is still struggling to understand fiance Christian Green's (Ditch Davey) quest for inner peace.

Christian can't quite explain what he's going through to Tori.

But the surgeon knows he has to confront his near-death experience again.

On his first day back at Northern District Hospital, Christian finds himself back at the scene where disturbed nurse Lewis Hayes tried to kill him...

