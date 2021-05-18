Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Paul Robinson suspicious about?

Paul Robinson becomes suspicious about Harlow's mysterious behaviour on Neighbours. Could it be she knows where runaway Brent is...

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) recently had a fallout with his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) on Neighbours.

Harlow blamed Paul for scaring away her boyfriend, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

She wanted Paul to hire his private investigator to find runaway Brent.

But he refused.

However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Paul suspects Harlow is in touch with Brent...

Paul Robinson discovers Harlow's secret on Neighbours...

Paul becomes increasingly suspicious of Harlow's behaviour.

WHERE does she keep sneaking off to?

Paul finds evidence that confirms his suspicions.

What will he do?

Will Paul report fugitive Brent to the police?

Will Roxy impress Paul and Terese with her business pitch on Neighbours?

Elsewhere, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) attempts to WOW Paul and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Roxy reckons she's right for the job of manager at The Flamingo Bar.

But will Paul and Terese be impressed with Roxy's pitch for the job?

Jane calls for peace talks at the Brennan house on Neighbours!

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are worried about the breakdown in communication with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Their co-parenting arrangement with pregnant Nicolette is on shaky ground.

Nicolette's mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) arrives home and finds herself in the middle of the tension.

Schoolteacher Jane has an idea to get everybody back on the same page again.

But will Jane's plan backfire and just make the situation worse?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5