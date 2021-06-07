Neighbours spoilers: WHO catches Mackenzie and Hendrix kissing?

Mackenzie and Hendrix still haven't told his ex-girlfriend Harlow about their new romance on Neighbours. But is she about to accidentally find out?

Things are going rather nicely between Mackenzie Hargreaves (played by Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) on Neighbours.

However, the couple have yet to break the news about their new romance to his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).

On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Hendrix reckons they should come clean.

But is now the right time to reveal ALL?

Harlow is still down-in-the-dumps after her boyfriend Brent Colefax left Erinsborough to join the army.

Mackenzie wants to choose a better moment to tell Harlow about their relationship.

Unfortunately, just as Mackenzie and Hendrix are sharing an intimate moment, Harlow walks in on them...

Roxy digs for dirt on new bar manager Amy on Neighbours

Down at the Flamingo Bar, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is secretly plotting against new manager, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton).

Roxy is still fuming that Amy swooped back to Erinsborough and took the job she wanted.

But the plot thickens when Roxy discovers the reason Amy left Cairns.

It seems Amy was involved with a very unfortunate event!

WHAT will Roxy do with this information?

WHAT does Karl intend to do with this wheelbarrow full of manure on Neighbours?!

Meanwhile, there's nothing like a classic Ramsay Street feud!

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) manages to get on the wrong side of local busybody, Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton).

After Karl discovers a pile of manure has been dumped outside the Kennedy house, he vows revenge on Vera!

But one unfortunate Ramsay Street resident is accidentally caught in the crossfire of Karl and Vera's public mudslinging.

Whoops!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5