Neighbours spoilers: Will Harlow Robinson forgive Mackenzie Hargreaves?

Harlow Robinson is reeling from the discovery that her bestie Mackenzie has been secretly dating her ex-boyfriend Hendrix on Neighbours...

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) quickly flees the scene after catching Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) kissing on Neighbours!

On today's episode (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Mackenzie knows she has some BIG explaining to do...

Is the friendship over between Harlow Robinson and Mackenzie on Neighbours?

Mackenzie fears she may have ruined her friendship with Harlow.

Harlow doesn't seem to be in a forgiving mood when Mackenzie tries to apologise.

Can Harlow move past the fact that her bestie Mackenzie is now dating her ex-boyfriend, Hendrix?

Or could Harlow and Mackenzie's friendship officially be over?

Melanie wants Toadie to tell his kids the truth about their relationship on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) is thrown to realise Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is uncomfortable telling his kids the truth about their relationship.

Melanie urges Toadie to come clean, after all, the rest of Ramsay Street is starting to discover the truth.

But Toadie is uncertain how daughter Nell and son Hugo will react and wants to wait a while before he tells them what's going on.

But the question is, how long is Melanie prepared to wait?

Jane is worried about Hendrix on Neighbours

Down at Erinsborough High School, teacher Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is worried about Hendrix's moody behaviour.

The Year 13 student is clearly struggling with some personal issues.

When Hendrix won't tell Jane what's troubling him, she calls for back-up.

But WHICH Ramsay Street resident does Jane call as an ally for Hendrix?

