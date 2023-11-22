10 deals under $10 from the Netflix Black Friday merch store sale

It can be very easy to spend too much money in the Black Friday sales, and that's just as true for the new Netflix Merch Store Black Friday sale. But we're here with a solution.

Netflix is reducing prices across the vast majority of its products until Sunday, December 3; 850 different items have been discounted across the merch store, in a sale that could quickly become overwhelming if you're shopping unawares.

To avoid you spending too much money, we've gone through Netflix's lists and hand-picked 10 items under $10.

This figure wasn't arbitrary; at that price, these gifts are great stocking-fillers or secret Santa ideas for fans of the various franchises on Netflix, and there are also gifts based around the streaming service itself.

So let's see what Santa has got in his sleigh:

Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack CD: was $11.99 , now $8.39

One of the best parts of Stranger Things' fourth season, that everyone talked about, was its soundtrack. Between the classic Running Up That Hill sequence to Master of Puppets, some of the best moments of the season were focused around pop songs, and Netflix has reduced the price of its CD collecting 22 different tracks used (including the above two of course).

Netflix Chill socks: was $12 now $8.40

If your idea of 'Netflix and chill' means binge-watching TV and wearing comfy cotton socks, then have I got the deal for you! You get a white and a gray pair of socks, both of which say 'Chill' in big letters on the back.

Stranger Things Christmas Ornament: was $9.99 now $6.99

If you're in the middle of the Venn diagram of 'Stranger Things fan' and 'Christmas prepper', then you should know that Netflix has a few festive tree decorations that are on offer. Here we've got the Hopper one but there's an Eleven version too.

The Harder They Fall Soundtrack CD: was $9.59 now $6.71

Another soundtrack, and one for people who loved the neo-Western The Harder They Fall. Its soundtrack is full of bangers (and more modern ones than Stranger Things too) from plenty of contemporary hip-hop arrists, as well as some skits from the movie itself.

Funko Pop! models: was $12 now $8.40

A huge number of the Netflix sub-$10 deals are on Funko Pop! models, across plenty of Netflix franchises. Here I've picked Stranger Things' Steve from season 4, purely because he's my favorite and I'm the writer so my rules go, but shop around for Queens Gambit, Cowboy Bebop, Drive to Survive, Ozark and many, many more.

Netflix Still Watching Crew Socks: was $12 , now $8.40

Want your Netflix socks to be a little less risque than the ones above? These mock the Netflix alert that any binge-watcher will be aware of, when the streamer needs to check that you're actually there after watching 8 straight hours of The Office

Bridgerton Wood Hand Fan: was $10 now $7

If you're a Bridgerton fan (see what I did there), you've maybe been wanting your own fan to cool off while you watch the steamy show.

Sex Education Dolphins Unisex Heavyweight T-Shirt: was $12.50 now $8.75

With the final season of Sex Education out this year, it's fitting that the Dolphins t-shirt is on sale. Just note that the 2XL and 3XL shirts are a little pricier, though only the 3XL one breaks our $10 budget for this list.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical- Red Beret: was $14 now $9.80

The all-singing all-dancing Netflix version of Matilda inspired lots of people, and the streamer sells an acrylic beret inspired by the character that you can buy.

Stranger Things Playing Cards: was $12.95 now $9.06

Theory 11 makes custom playing cards based on popular franchises, and its Stranger Things deck is reduced. They're pretty cool, and will liven up your game of Patience, although the character Eleven is used on the Ace card instead of Jack (the 11th card in series) which is a missed opportunity.

