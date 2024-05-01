10 things to watch this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Every May in the US, millions of people celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders during what is now officially called Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Although the momentous occasion was originally championed as a week as far back as 1977 and officially signed into law by President Jimmy Carter, it did not become a month-long celebration until President George H.W. Bush made the proclamation in 1992.

In our efforts to recognize the accomplishments of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, we looked to Hollywood. From a 2024 Oscar nominee to some of the most-talked-about projects in recent memory, we compiled a list of the top 10 performances from Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander leads that we think are worth watching. Keep in mind, this list is compiled of new content that premiered between May 2023 and April 2024.

So without further ado, check out what we came up with.

American Born Chinese (Disney Plus)

Ben Wang in American Born Chinese (Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

Based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel, American Born Chinese showcases the story of a regular teenager who happens to befriend the son of a mythological god. The coming-of-age tale is laced with action-packed Kung-Fu sequences, edge-of-your-seat drama and the right amount of intrigue. You can catch the series streaming on Disney Plus.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Gordon Cormier in Avatar: The Last Airbender (Image credit: Netflix)

Sometimes when comics/cartoons are adapted into live-action projects, diehard fans are left sorely underwhelmed, as was the case with M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of The Last Airbender. However when it comes to Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series, we can't applaud it enough. Not only is the diverse casting of Asian actors amazing, but the various martial arts styles reflected in the fighter sequences are simply captivating, as each represents a distinct culture and history. We can only hope Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 is as good as its predecessor or even better.

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Michelle Yeoh in The Brothers Sun (Image credit: Netflix)

Talk about an amazing series. Super producer Brad Falchuk teamed up with Byron Wu to create The Brothers Sun, which follows the story of two estranged brothers trying to navigate their relationship as the children of two powerful members of a Taiwanese triad. Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is fantastic as the matriarch of the clan, and Justin Chien's fight scenes are stunning to watch. You'll want to pace yourself watching the series though as it was inexplicably canceled after one season despite its popularity.

Joy Ride (Starz)

Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu in Joy Ride (Image credit: Ed Araquel/Lionsgate)

Joy Ride is a brilliant comedy led by an all-Asian woman cast that explores one woman's desire to learn more about her Chinese roots having been raised by her white American family in the US. As she goes on her journey of self-discovery in China, she accumulates quite the awkward and funny bunch that should keep viewers laughing from start to finish. Read our Joy Ride review to find out why it was one of the best comedies of 2023.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel in Monkey Man (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Monkey Man is the only movie on the list that's not currently streaming but still in theaters. It’s inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman and follows Dev Patel's Kid/Monkey Man on his quest for revenge. Having survived a village massacre as a child, he grows up to eventually want to make those behind the killings pay, especially since his mother was murdered in the horrific event. If you're into great fight choreography, then Monkey Man may be up your alley.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

For those who watched the original movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, you may find some interest in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who is of Japanese descent. The show arguably has more comedic breaks than the movie, is just as chock-full of drama and is "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes.

Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins (Image credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Searchlight Pictures)

Taika Waititi not only co-wrote and directed Next Goal Wins, but he also makes an appearance in the movie. The sports dramedy, based on the documentary of the same name, follows a Dutch coach in his effort to get the American Samoa national soccer team to the qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. As the premise may suggest, this is a nearly impossible feat. For those who like rooting for the underdog, it's worth watching.

Past Lives (Paramount Plus)

Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in Past Lives (Image credit: A24)

An Academy-Award nominee, Past Lives is a complicated tale of love. It starts out with two 12-year-old best friends who have chemistry in South Korea, but are torn apart when one of them moves away. As time passes and they move on in their lives, they eventually reconnect in New York City and get to learn each other all over again as adults. However, does their rekindling result in them being together? We won't ruin the movie if you haven't seen it, but will say it's one of Hollywood's more nuanced romances.

Shōgun (Hulu)

Hiroyuki Sanada and Yuki Kura in Shōgun (Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

Another popular series among TV watchers is Shōgun. The historical drama is based on James Clavell's best-selling novel and is set in 16th-century Japan, following a warrior fighting for his life as his enemies circle around him. What helps tip the scale in his favor in his battles is the arrival of a mysterious Englishman. If you like high-stakes drama grounded in history, Japanese culture and compelling fight scenes, then Shōgun is a good option to watch. As of publication, its Rotten Tomatoes score was 99%.

The Sympathizer (Max)

Sandra Oh in The Sympathizer (Image credit: Hopper Stone/HBO)

Not only does The Sympathizer have a phenomenal cast led by Emmy-nominee Sandra Oh and recent Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr., but at the heart of the series is an interesting story about a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy trying to balance his loyalties as he reportedly works for the CIA and the Communist Party in Vietnam that claimed victory after the Vietnam War. If you guess all of this amounts to a great thriller, you'd be correct.