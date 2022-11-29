90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All is underway, and as always, members of the 90 Day universe are airing it all out in front of host Shaun Robinson. In a season that finally saw Debbie find romance and Natalie end up back on Mike's doorstep, viewers had a number of questions about the future of the singles searching for love. So what happened when the season reunion started airing — quite simply, a lot.

Here are some of the most shocking revelations from the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All.

Natalie has no plans on divorcing Mike

Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC)

One of the more defining revelations made in the first part of the Tell All is that Natalie has no plans of legally ending things with Mike. She also isn't necessarily moving back to Washington state to reconcile with her husband. The reality star is currently residing in Florida and planning to move to Los Angeles, which is closer to her season 3 love interest Josh. However, the two made it abundantly clear that they are not officially in a relationship and don't use the labels boyfriend and girlfriend. (Considering she still calls someone husband for the foreseeable future, perhaps this is for the best.)

Natalie's pending move and her relationship status with Josh was cloaked in a lot of mystery, which Shaun and the other castmates weren't shy about trying to solve. When Tim pressed Josh about his hesitancy with Natalie, the former hypothesized that the fact Natalie was still married is to blame. However, before Josh had an opportunity to really express his feelings on the topic, Natalie turned to him and stated:

"I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me, and I don't give a f**k what you think of me, honestly."

The sentiment was definitely a bit cold on all accounts. While Josh seemingly shrugged it off, Natalie's castmates Tania and Tiffany grilled her on whether or not she was only hanging onto Mike as a "backup" partner. Shaun even asked Natalie if she still wants to be in a relationship with Mike, which is a fair question since she spent the season finale telling Mike she wanted to reconcile.

In Natalie fashion, she replied to Shaun's inquiry by stating, "I'm not holding to Mike. Mike is a part of my life. We talk." The 90 Day star then walked off the set. Perhaps a clearer picture of her love life will come to light when Mike walks on stage and shares his side of things.

Tiffany alleges Ronald cheated and took money from her

Tiffany on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC )

It was a bit disheartening to find out in the Tell All that Tiffany and Ronald are not in a good place. As the couple started airing their marital laundry, it became clear why that is.

First, it's revealed that when the two initially separated, Ronald actually acquired a girlfriend. Tiffany found out about this other woman while looking online. Ouch! However, despite the incident, she told him they could start over with a clean slate, hence the reason she was in South Africa in the season 3 finale. Unfortunately, their new start was short-lived.

As the first part of the Tell All continued and things between the married couple grew more contentious, Tiffany alleged that a few days after her arrival in South Africa, Ronald was messaging with the previously mentioned other woman and was even receiving money from her. Furthermore, Tiffany accused Ronald of taking her own debit card to steal $200 to go gambling. Ronald vehemently denied the accusation of theft.

Caesar is dating two women

Caesar on 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 (Image credit: TLC)

When viewers last saw Caesar, he was in talks to bring his Ukrainian girlfriend, Alona, to the US. Well, early on in the Tell All special, he made it known that the two are no longer together. Then in an astounding twist, Caesar showed he wasn't disheartened by the turn of events because he's already moved on. He's dating not one, but two different women. That's a point that is sure to be further explored as the Tell All part two kicks off.

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 Tell All continues to air on Monday at 8 pm ET/PT.