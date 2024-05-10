A Gentleman in Moscow episode 7 recap: Rostov the spy

It's a new, uncertain era when Rostov (Ewan McGregor) wakes one morning to the sounds of bells in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 7. Stalin has died (making it 1953, for historical reference).

Leplevsky (John Heffernan) takes the news particularly hard, putting a photo of the Soviet leader in the lobby and leading the staff in a toast. However, things are much more complicated for everyone else, as Stalin's death brings up many questions about who will take over and what kind of Russia will emerge. But as Stalin exits, a figure from Rostov's past returns.

Read on for our breakdown of A Gentleman in Moscow episode 7.

Life's inconveniences

Rostov eagerly awaits for Sofia (Beau Gadsdon) to return from her piano recital with Richard (Lucian Msamati), a US ambassador Rostov has gotten to know. Sofia was triumphant, with her win allowing her to go on a tour of Europe to play piano. As they celebrate, Sofia plays some Beethoven infused with Blues. Rostov warns her, but Sofia believes with Stalin gone things like his ban on certain styles of music are going to disappear.

That proves to be naive of Sofia, as evidenced by Leplevsky, who later questions Rostov about Sofia's choice of music. Rostov defends Sofia, claiming she was just playing Beethoven, but Leplevsky warns he won't have "degenerate" music in his hotel.

Rostov meets with Richard once again in the bar. Richard details the fragile place US and Soviet relations are in now that Stalin is dead, saying the doors to Russia could open or be shut depending on who takes over. He reveals himself to be a spy (or as he puts it, "observant conversationalist") and wants Rostov's help. A dinner of party leaders is going to be held at the hotel, and Richard wants to know what is decided during that meeting. For this service, Richard promises he can get Sofia to America. However, Rostov is opposed to spying against his country.

Spending time with Anna (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Rostov finds a magazine from America showcasing all of its "conveniences." He asks Anna if she would want to live in America? Everyone wants to, she says, though Rostov protests he doesn't. Anna calls him "fatally Russian" and unable to see past his love of country. Rostov argues it's the inconveniences that have mattered most in his life, bringing him Anna and Sofia. But she reminds him he has been confined in the most convenient place, not having to endure what other Russians have had to. Rostov is about to learn much more about that.

The return

Fehinti Balogun in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Rostov is alerted by the staff that Mishka (Fehinti Balogun) has shown up at the hotel, ragged, cold and afraid. Rostov takes him to his room, where he notices Mishka's shoes are worn out, expecting he has walked hundreds of miles. Rostov gives Mishka food, which he scarfs down. Rostov is taken aback by this display. Mishka apologizes, saying he has lost some of his manners. When Rostov asks where he has been, Mishka can't talk about it without breaking down into tears. Rostov embraces his friend, telling him it will be alright.

But Mishka remains haunted by his experiences in exile. Sofia asks about it, but he says nothing. It's only when Sofia reveals she still holds out hope her parents may come back one day that Mishka bluntly responds, "No one comes back." Mishka would appear to be the exception, but he knows despite his physical presence, he cannot return to his old life or grow old with Rostov, as his old friend dreams. Mishka is certain there is no tomorrow for him.

Rostov's loyalties

Glebnikov (Johnny Harris) arrives at the hotel for dinner and to discuss something with Rostov. Glebnikov also wants Rostov to gather info from the dinner of party leaders, expecting Rostov to show gratitude for what he has done for him and Sofia. But Rostov wants to know something first: what is going on with Russia outside of the walls of the hotel?

After Stalin's death, Glebnikov says his immediate superiors were eliminated from their positions. He fears if Nikita Kruschev becomes the next leader, then everyone from the old order will meet the same fate, including Glebnikov. Rostov says he will do what he can.

That night Rostov has a dream with Mishka, Anna, Petrov (Paul Ready), Nina (Alexa Goodall) and Sofia. Flakes fall that turn out to be ash as fire surrounds them all. After Rostov wakes, he recounts his dream to Anna. He realizes Mishka and Nina gave everything to Russia and it destroyed them. He won't let that happen to Sofia; they have to let her go to America, which Anna agrees with. What Anna doesn't agree with is Rostov's idea to push her away in an attempt to protect her. She says she loves him — perhaps for the first time based on Rostov's look — and that whatever happens, they'll face it together.

The dinner

Richard shows Rostov how to use the wire to record the dinner, reminds him of the dangers if he is caught and gives instructions for Sofia to deliver the tapes to the US embassy in Paris.

Speaking of Sofia, she is put in her own precarious situation when Leplevsky speaks with her about the music she'll be playing for guests that night. He rips up a piece of sheet music he deems inappropriate, then brings up Nina. He calls it a pity what happened to her, but describes her as morally bankrupt and says she was found guilty of anti-Soviet corruption. This rattles Sofia.

When Sofia sits to play, Anna notices she is not herself. Sofia says she can’t breathe in this place, but Anna reassures her and tells her to trust Rostov. Sofia only gets a few notes in before Leplevsky interrupts and tells her she should play the Soviet national anthem unless she has any political objections to it. Angry, Sofia begins to play the anthem, and Leplevsky has a smug smile on his face. As he turns, Sofia alters the tune just a little, which gets his attention, but she quickly goes back to the normal playing.

Preparing for the dinner, Rostov sees a soldier with equipment to find any microphones planted in the room. Rostov cleverly maneuvers himself so he can unplug his recording device without arousing suspicion. When the party leaders arrive, he knows he has to get rid of the soldier. He gets close to him and as the soldier is distracted Rostov reactivates his wire. This sets the soldier's device off. The soldier puts the device down on a table so he can inspect the area he was looking at, and Rostov quickly covers the device and removes it from the room. The soldier, unable to find his device, is forced to leave. Rostov is now free to record the meeting.

Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow (Image credit: Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime)

Stay or go

Rostov meets with Glebnikov after the dinner, revealing that Kruschev is going to be the next leader. Glebnikov now understands how Rostov felt after the revolution. Yet Glebnikov will not run, acknowledging there is nowhere for someone like him to go. He does ask if Rostov thinks he deserves what is coming to him? Rostov only says he hopes Glebnikov receives the fair justice he denied others. Rostov does ask what was it all for? Glebnikov says that question is easier to answer now, but it was much harder during the revolution. As Glebnikov goes to leave, he extends his hand to Rostov, who shakes it. After everything, the two have a mutual respect for each other.

When Rostov returns to his room, he is told Mishka has left. The last we see of Mishka is him disappearing into the cold, snowy night. But Mishka did leave something for Rostov — a picture of them together when they graduated from university. On the back is the poem Mishka wrote. Rostov explains to Sofia it was politically dangerous at the time for someone of Mishka's background to have written it, so they agreed to publish it under Rostov's name. That is why he was spared during the early days of the revolution.

As Rostov thinks of his friend, Anna comes beside him. He tells her it is time to get out of this madhouse.

New episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow land on Paramount Plus worldwide on Fridays. In the US, new episodes also air Sundays on Showtime.