Bad Sisters season 2 ending explained: breaking down the finale's surprises

The truth about what happened the night Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) died is revealed in the Bad Sisters season 2 ending, and all roads lead back to Ian.

Detective Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) must decide what to do with the knowledge that Ian’s true identity is Cormac Sweeney, an ex-PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) officer who was under investigation for charges including domestic violence and fraud.

Meanwhile, Ian has done a runner with Blanaid’s (Saise Quinn) money and returns to ensure Eva (Sharon Horgan) stays out of his business. The sisters unite once more to stop a terrible man, and Angelica (Fiona Shaw) plays a significant role in the finale, which we break down in depth below.

What did Grace know?

We learn in a flashback that Ian saw Grace’s confession about killing JP as an opportunity to make a fortune, instructing Grace to bring €20,000 to a country pub. Before she leaves to meet Ian, Grace calls a number on Ian’s secret phone. A woman answers, asking why Grace has her husband Cormac’s phone.

This bombshell causes Grace to hide the money before meeting Ian. But Ian demands that Grace give him everything, otherwise he will tell the police about JP’s murder.

“Did you never love us at all?” Grace asks. “You were just a mark,” Ian answers coldly.

Grace decides Ian will not get a penny, making a hasty exit. Ian follows her out of the pub but doesn’t chase her in his car.

In the present, Eva tries to act normally in front of Blanaid but manages to text her sisters that Ian is there. Blanaid will hang out with a friend, allowing Eva to finally confront Ian about targeting Grace.

Ian's comeuppance

Houlihan tells her boss she wants to go after Ian, but the case is closed. “You know what happens to Guards who turn on their own, don’t you?” warns Howlett (Lorcan Cranitch). It doesn’t matter whether Sweeney is guilty because of a so-called code, if Houlihan breaks this, she will never get promoted.

Back at Eva’s, Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) arrive to hear Ian claim that “all I ever did was help this family.” Before they get into it, Blanaid comes home as her friend blew her off. Ursula offers to drive Blanaid to hang out with her cousin, taking Ian’s car so he can’t leave.

“You all knew she was capable of killing the ones she loved,” Ian says. Becka lunges at Ian, but he throws her against the sink, cutting her head. “I used to deal with women like you all the time,” Ian sneers.

Ian reveals he is a cop with “colleagues in the north and south who’d back me over a bunch of hysterical women crying wolf again.”

Eva asks if Ian ever loved Grace, which Ian finds amusing as Grace asked the same. “How could anyone love a murdering nutjob,” he answers. An unseen attacker hits Ian from behind, and he smacks his head on the table while falling.

It's Angelica, wielding Blanaid’s hurling stick. “Sorry, I didn’t like what he said about Grace,” Angelica says. Bibi checks his pulse and can’t find one.

Fiona Shaw in Bad Sisters (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A knock at the door makes everyone panic. Houlihan is looking for Ian, but Eva says he should be back soon. Houlihan runs into Ursula, who is driving Ian’s car. Ursula also claims not to have seen him. “We cannot keep killing the men who wrong us,” Ursula responds when she finds out Ian is dead.

The sisters debate who to blame and what to do with the body. Bibi doesn’t want Angelica to be punished “when he’s the criminal.” Bibi says they “broke” Angelica on the boat. The consensus is that cops “look after each other — even the bad ones.” The plan is to drive to the cliffs at Sliabh Liag and make it look like an accident.

Doing the right thing

Only Bibi’s trunk is big enough for Ian’s body, and they instruct Angelica to get rid of Ian's car while they are out. Unfortunately, Houlihan sees Angelica in Ian’s car.

Meanwhile, at the cliff edge, the moment the trunk springs open is the scene from the season premiere. When they go to check, Ian is no longer in the trunk. The sisters realize they haven't killed anyone this time. However, a disorientated Ian does ultimately step off the cliff by mistake.

Becka peers over and sees Ian lying on a ledge. He is still semi-conscious. BIbi wants to go down and finish the job before she is convinced otherwise. “We’re not murderers,” Becka says. They call the emergency services, leaving the scene before they arrive.

Houlihan's help

Despite Angelica confessing to killing Ian, Eva explains to Houlihan that Ian is alive. Houlihan then surprises the sisters she reveals she knows Ian is actually Cormac. They think she was keeping it quiet because Cormac is a cop. Houlihan swears she would never do that. So the sisters ask for her help. “Our sister is dead. What more punishment do we need?”

At the hospital, Ian tells Houlihan the Garveys tried to kill him twice, and he will make her press charges. Lofthus (Barry Ward) arrives as Ian threatens the young detective, respoding to Houlihan's call. Lofthus lists all of Ian’s crimes (fraud, embezzlement, bigamy, spousal abuse), stressing that he will contradict everything Ian says. Plus, Lofthus isn’t above destroying evidence. If Ian returns Blanaid’s money, they will be even.

Houlihan tells Lofthus she is leaving the force, but he encourages her to stay because the system will only become more broken.

Many months later, the sisters are sending Grace’s ashes on her final journey. The Garveys are not alone: Blanaid, Joe (Peter Claffey) and a pregnant Nora (Yasmine Akram) join the four siblings. Becka has had her baby and looks happy with Joe. “How do we say goodbye?” asks Becka. They all blow kisses as Grace’s ashes float out to sea. Shots of Grace in happier times and a flashback to them as kids swimming at the Forty Foot add to this emotional and satisfying closing.

All episodes of Bad Sisters are streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus.