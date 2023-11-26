Bake Off 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood reveal all on the ‘tricky to judge’ final
The Great British Bake Off 2023 judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood talk exclusively about this year's winner: ‘The best baker won’.
After a series jam-packed with marvelous meringues, captivating cakes and perfect pies, just three challenges stand between the remaining bakers and the coveted trophy in the finale of C4’s The Great British Bake Off 2023.
The trio of nervous finalists, Dan, Matty and Josh, must pull out all the stops to tackle a choux pastry Signature, a nostalgic Technical and a multi-layered Showstopper cake. But who will emerge victorious?
Here, in an exclusive interview, judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood tell What To Watch more…
Was it hard to choose the three finalists?
Paul: "The semi-finalists had all won Star Baker previously, so any could have got to the final. There was one baker I thought would make it, and the other two were a surprise…"
Dame Prue: "Yes, this year they were all good. They had their ups and downs, but could also be exceptional."
How did you find judging the final?
Dame Prue: "The standard was so high, it was tricky to judge.
Paul: "There’s always a great atmosphere and emotions run high. The best baker won and I didn't expect them to from the beginning, but this person really ‘got’ Bake Off."
With the final challenges, what were you testing?
Paul: "We like to look back at their journey and cover all types of baking, so it’s an end-of-term baking exam and we find out how much the bakers have learnt."
Did you enjoy meeting the bakers’ families and friends?
Dame Prue: "I loved it, it’s one of the nicest things about Bake Off. It’s a genuine party!"
Paul: "It’s lovely and we had a helter-skelter, but I got stuck! The other bakers from this series returned too. I shed a tear, I found it moving. I’m not the big bad dragon really!"
What have been this series’ most memorable moments?
Dame Prue: "The fact that none of them could make a decent steamed sponge pudding [in Dessert Week]! Their flavours were brilliant but they were raw!"
Paul: "All the bakers were fantastic characters and [new co-host] Alison Hammond has been a revelation – it was special for the bakers to get an Alison hug! I’ve loved this series and hope everyone else has too."
Finally, what is the best thing about Bake Off for you?
Paul: "The camaraderie of the bakers. They gel beautifully."
Dame Prue: "It’s sentimental but I’d be so unhappy not to be part of the Bake Off family, it’s a lovely world, all based around cake. I never dread going to work, I look forward to it!"
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What's On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.
