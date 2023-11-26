Bake Off 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood reveal all on the ‘tricky to judge’ final

Paul and Prue talk exclusively about this year's Bake Off final.

After a series jam-packed with marvelous meringues, captivating cakes and perfect pies, just three challenges stand between the remaining bakers and the coveted trophy in the finale of C4’s The Great British Bake Off 2023.

The trio of nervous finalists, Dan, Matty and Josh, must pull out all the stops to tackle a choux pastry Signature, a nostalgic Technical and a multi-layered Showstopper cake. But who will emerge victorious?

Here, in an exclusive interview, judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood tell What To Watch more…

Was it hard to choose the three finalists? Paul: "The semi-finalists had all won Star Baker previously, so any could have got to the final. There was one baker I thought would make it, and the other two were a surprise…" Dame Prue: "Yes, this year they were all good. They had their ups and downs, but could also be exceptional."

How did you find judging the final? Dame Prue: "The standard was so high, it was tricky to judge. Paul: "There’s always a great atmosphere and emotions run high. The best baker won and I didn't expect them to from the beginning, but this person really ‘got’ Bake Off."

With the final challenges, what were you testing? Paul: "We like to look back at their journey and cover all types of baking, so it’s an end-of-term baking exam and we find out how much the bakers have learnt."

This year's bakers have all made an impression on the judges! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Did you enjoy meeting the bakers’ families and friends? Dame Prue: "I loved it, it’s one of the nicest things about Bake Off. It’s a genuine party!" Paul: "It’s lovely and we had a helter-skelter, but I got stuck! The other bakers from this series returned too. I shed a tear, I found it moving. I’m not the big bad dragon really!"

What have been this series’ most memorable moments? Dame Prue: "The fact that none of them could make a decent steamed sponge pudding [in Dessert Week]! Their flavours were brilliant but they were raw!" Paul: "All the bakers were fantastic characters and [new co-host] Alison Hammond has been a revelation – it was special for the bakers to get an Alison hug! I’ve loved this series and hope everyone else has too."