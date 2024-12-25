Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton on Humphrey and Martha's festive fostering journey

It's been another eventful year for Beyond Paradise's DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

After spending series two planning a low-key wedding with their closest friends, Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) took the reins and planned a much more elaborate event than they wanted — ultimately leading to the wedding being cancelled and the couple deciding to stay engaged for a little bit longer.

On a happier note, Martha and Humphrey were finally accepted as foster parents, and in this year's Christmas special they've got teenager Jaiden (Austin Taylor) coming to stay with them. But will everything go smoothly — especially when Humphrey finds himself called away to investigate after a widower starts having sinister visions of his late wife?

Here, Kris and Sally reveal what's in store...

Jaiden (Austin Taylor) is placed with the couple over Christmas (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett)

How do Humphrey and Martha get on with fostering Jaiden this Christmas? Kris: "So far, the only foster placement Humphrey and Martha have had was a young boy called Ryan, who was cheeky, energetic and relatively easy to look after — but that was just a short-term placement. Every child is different, and fostering is an emotional rollercoaster. Each placement brings its unique challenges, and Martha and Humphrey face them together. While Humphrey is supportive and involved, most of the parenting tends to fall on Martha's shoulders. But Humphrey does find the whole fostering experience deeply rewarding." Sally: "Jaiden is a bit of a challenge at first. Like any typical teenager, he's glued to his phone and headphones, and it takes him a while to warm up to Martha. She really tries to make a connection with him, but it's not easy. It's a big learning experience for Martha and Humphrey, who have only cared for younger children before. Handling a teenager presents new challenges, but Martha is determined to make it a special Christmas for Jaiden nonetheless."

Humphrey and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) investigate a potentially supernatural case in this episode. Does Humphrey believe in ghosts? Kris: "Humphrey doesn't rule anything out, but he's always up for a challenge. He loves unusual cases — anything out of the ordinary, whether it's ghosts or just something strange. He enjoys getting stuck into these mysteries and picking them apart. As a policeman, he's naturally sceptical and doesn't believe in coincidences. But for him, the thrill comes from unravelling the mystery, which is what gets him excited about the job."

Will it be a merry Christmas for Martha (Sally Bretton) and Humphrey (Kris Marshall)? (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett)

Who would you most like to buy or receive a Secret Santa gift from in the cast? Kris: "Humphrey would love to receive a Secret Santa gift from Margo [played by Felicity Montagu]. He finds her so intriguing — she's mysterious and no-nonsense, and he'd be fascinated to know what she'd choose for him. As for me, I'd love to receive a gift from Zahra. She's the best at presents — always so thoughtful and great at remembering people's birthdays." Sally: "I'd love to buy Zahra a gift. She's always doing thoughtful things for the cast and crew on set, and I think she deserves something special in return. She's one of those people who brings a lot of warmth and kindness to everyone around her. As for Martha, I imagine she'd want to buy something for Zoe [Esther's daughter, played by Melina Sinadinou]. She works so hard, often going above and beyond, so Martha would want to show her appreciation with a little treat — something that says 'thank you' for all the effort she puts in at 10 Mile Kitchen. If I had to choose someone to receive a present from, it would be Barbara. She has such great style, and makes the most beautiful jewellery, so I know any gift from her would be incredibly thoughtful and meaningful. And Martha would treasure any gift from Humphrey, even if it was just something simple, because it would come from him!"

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special airs on Friday December 27 on BBC One at 9pm