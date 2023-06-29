Cooking With The Stars season 3 cast: who's who as the series returns

Cooking With The Stars season 3 is back for summer 2023 and there's a great star-studded line-up with people from all over the world of television, music and sport.

We know that Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back on hosting duties for the new series, where they'll be overseeing some more celebrities as they attempt to showcase their culinary skills.

Speaking about presenting again, Emma Willis said: "Filming Cooking With The Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food. We have a great cast this season, who will no doubt be feeling the pressure as they head into the kitchen. We've seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I'm sure this series will be no exception!"

But who is taking part? Here's what you need to know about the Cooking With The Stars season 3 line-up...

Jason Watkins (partnered with April Jackson)

Jason Watkins and April Jackson. (Image credit: ITV)

Jason Watkins is a BAFTA-winning actor best known for his leading role in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and for playing British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in The Crown season 3.

April Jackson is a self-taught chef who launched London’s first Caribbean Tapas restaurant, Three Little Birds, in Brixton in 2015 after appearing on BBC’s The Apprentice.

Chris Eubank (partnered with Jack Stein)

Chris Eubank and Jack Stein. (Image credit: ITV)

Chris Eubank is a former professional boxer, who has been ranked by BoxRec as the third-best British super-middleweight boxer of all time. He held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles between 1990 and 1995. Most recently he has appeared on reality shows such as Channel 4's Scared of the Dark.

Jack Stein is Chef Director at his father Rick's restaurants and has worked in restaurants across the world, including La Régalade in Paris. He is also known for presenting Wine, Dine and Stein which he co-hosted with his brother Charlie.

Claire Richards (partnered with Tony Singh MBE)

Claire Richards and Tony Singh. (Image credit: ITV)

Claire is best known for being part of the pop group Steps and has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer UK season 4, where she was unmasked as Knitting on the latter.

Tony Singh MBE is a restauranteur who has become synonymous with combining Scottish produce with an arty, eclectic, and accessible cooking style. He has worked in various fine dining restaurants such as the Balmoral Hotel, Gravetye Manor, and The Royal Scotsman train.

Joanna Page (partnered with Michael Caines MBE)

Joanna Page and Michael Caines. (Image credit: ITV)

Joanna Page is known for her iconic role as Stacey Shipman in the BAFTA-winning television series Gavin & Stacey. Currently, she co-presents the BBC One consumer series Shop Well for Less.

Michael Caines is the chef-owner of the Lympstone Manor hotel which currently has one Michelin star. He also runs the ‎Michael Caines Academy in conjunction with Exeter College.

Peter Andre (partnered with Rosemary Shrager)

Peter Andre and Rosemary Shrager. (Image credit: ITV)

Peter Andre started his career as a professional singer when he topped the UK Singles Chart with "Flava" and "I Feel You" in 1996. Since then he's done a lot of reality TV work, including appearing in season 3 of I'm a Celebrity.

Rosemary Shrager is a British chef and TV presenter, best known for being an haute cuisine teacher on the reality television programme Ladette to Lady.

Indiyah Polack (partnered with Ellis Barrie)

Indiyah Polack and Ellis Barrie. (Image credit: ITV)

Indiyah Polack came third place in Season 8 of ITV's Love Island. Prior to her appearance on the dating show, she worked as a hotel waitress.

Ellis Barrie is the chef and co-owner of The Marram Grass. It won Best Bistro/Brasserie of the Year at the Anglesey Tourism Awards and attracted the attention of the Good Food Guide.

Matt Willis (partnered with Shelina Permalloo)

Shelina Permalloo and Matt Willis. (Image credit: ITV)

Matt Willis is the co-founder, bassist, and co-vocalist of the pop rock band Busted. Recently, his BBC documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction explored his personal battles with alcohol and drug use.

Shelina Permalloo is a TV chef, restaurateur, and author who specializes in Mauritian food. She won BBC's MasterChef in 2012.

Samia Longchambon (partnered with Jean-Christophe Novelli)

Jean-Christophe Novelli and Samia Longchambon. (Image credit: ITV)

Samia Longchambon is known for her role as Coronation Street's Maria Connor, which she has played since 2000.

Jean-Christophe Novelli is a 5/5 AA Rosette and multi-Michelin Star award-winning French chef and owns the highly-rated Novelli Academy.

Cooking With The Stars 2023 begins on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 pm on ITV1. Episodes will air on a weekly basis in the same time slot.