Does Charmaine have her twins in Virgin River season 5?

Virgin River season 5 saw the return of what fans consider to be TV's longest pregnancy as mother-to-be Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) became a talking point in the new season (spoilers ahead!).

Charmaine's pregnancy has been a hot topic amongst fans, due to the fact that she has been expecting her twins for all five seasons now.

But is the hairdresser about to put an end to her TV's longest pregnancy title and have her twins in Virgin River season 5?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The honor of TV's longest pregnancy still reigns supreme as Charmaine does not have her twins in Virgin River season 5.

Charmaine fell pregnant in Virgin River season 1 and announced that her ex-boyfriend Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) was the father, which ended his relationship with his new partner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge).

In Virgin River season 2, Jack tried to be supportive through Charmaine's pregnancy and the pair discovered they would be having twins.

By the third season, Charmaine was still pregnant and she started a new relationship with Todd (Patrick Sabongui) and considered moving away from Virgin River.

However, at the end of Virgin River season 4, Charmaine made the shocking revelation that Jack wasn’t the father of her twins, which birthed the huge cliff-hanger — who is the father of Charmaine's twins?

Although Charmaine didn't give birth to her twins in season 5, we did find out who the real father of Charmaine's twins was.

It certainly was an unexpected reveal as drug boss Calvin (David Cubitt) was exposed as the father — who turns out, wasn't actually dead after all.

A pregnant Charmaine was stunned to see Calvin suddenly turn up alive and well after presumably dying in the boat explosion in season 3. As she questioned what he wanted, he soon dropped the bombshell that he wanted to be a father to his boys.

With two more holiday episodes set to be released on Thursday, November 30 — could we be seeing two bundles of joy over the Christmas season?



Virgin River season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.