Dubai Bling: who was Loujain Adada's husband?

Dubai Bling is taking Netflix by storm. The series is truly captivating reality TV fans who enjoy watching the luxurious lifestyles and drama of the wealthy elite. In the Dubai Bling cast are a few models, entertainers and social media influencers who have made names for themselves in the famous United Arab Emirates city. One cast member who’s managed to stand out in particular is Loujain Adada, aka LJ.

When viewers first meet LJ, she is walking off of a helicopter to meet up with fellow reality star Ebraheem Al Samadi. It’s then discussed that she got married in a $10 million-dollar wedding ceremony to a man she loved immensely. Unfortunately, her husband passed away of cancer shortly after the birth of their second child.

Naturally wanting to know about the love of her life, the Dubai Bling audience has been trying to find out more about LJ’s husband. In an effort to do our part to help such viewers, we did some research of our own.

Here’s everything we know about Loujain Adada’s husband, Walid Juffali.

Who was Loujain Adada’s husband?

Sheikh Walid Ahmed Juffali was born on April 30, 1955, in Saudi Arabia. His father happened to be Ahmed Juffali, who was the founder of Saudi Arabia's most successful privately owned company, Ebrahim A. Juffali and Brothers (which has become better known today as just Juffali). According to the company’s website (opens in new tab), the organization has a history of "providing contracting services to the oil and gas industry," is a leading provider of individual and business insurance, is the "sole distributor of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and it has its hands in a number of other industries including, technology and engineering.

Growing up, Walid Juffali split his elementary and secondary years between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. In 1977, he graduated from the University of San Diego and nearly 35 years later, he obtained his Ph.D. in neuroscience from the Imperial College of London in 2012.

In terms of his career, when his father passed away in 1994, Juffali assumed the role as chairman of the family business. Additionally, he took on the roles of chairman of the Saudi American bank, chairman of W Investments and entrepreneur, launching a number of other profitable businesses including neuroscience company, NeuroPro.

What was Walid Juffali’s net worth?

Walid Juffali, Loujain Adada Juffali, HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Dame Judi Dench and Rupert Adams (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

From The Times to The Independent, there appears to be some variation as to what Walid Juffali’s exact net worth was. Most guesses put his net worth somewhere between $4 and $8 billion. However, all publications agree to the fact that he was indeed a multi-billionaire.

Loujain Adada and Walid Juffali’s wedding

As previously mentioned, the pair's nuptials were not only the talk of many social circles when they got married in 2012, but it was also the talk of Dubai Bling. In the series, a publication clipping is shown that reads, "hundreds of family and friends attended the nuptials, many of whom were flown 1,500 miles from Lebanon to Venice on private jets. US rapper Akon was also in attendance."

Furthermore, fellow Dubai Bling castmate Zeina Khoury described that at the wedding, LJ "wore a necklace worth more than $ 2 million. She even wore a Karl Lagerfeld dress that was worth more than $200,000."

It’s safe to assume that flying guests to Venice, Italy, on private jets wasn’t cheap. So when you consider the cost of the wedding dress and jewelry as well, it’s not hard to imagine this wedding having a $10 million-dollar price tag, if not more. Check out some of the pics from the event over on Arabia Weddings (opens in new tab).

Dubai Bling is now streaming on Netflix.