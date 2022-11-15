Ellie Dadd — things you didn't know about the EastEnders star

Ellie Dadd is well known for playing teenager Amy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Ellie Dadd shot to fame after landing the role of EastEnders teen Amy Mitchell, the daughter of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and soap legend Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Although she has only been on our screens for a short while after taking over the role from Abbie Burke, she's proved to be a budding young actress and has already been at the forefront of some major storylines.

But what else is there to know about the young soap star? From starring in a huge BBC show to her real age, here is everything you need to know about Ellie...

Ellie Dadd was in Silent Witness

Before landing the role of Amy Mitchell in EastEnders, Ellie starred in the popular BBC crime drama series Silent Witness playing Cat Shaw in season 23.

Her Silent Witness character had a turbulent life and the episode saw them investigate her mum Jenny's (Zoë Harrison) death who was found on some train tracks.

Ellie Dadd as Cat Shaw in Silent Witness. (Image credit: BBC)

She is close to her EastEnders co-stars

Away from all of the drama of the Square, Ellie is close to her soap co-stars and is often photographed hanging out with the cast backstage.

She reportedly has a close friendship with Bobby Brazier, who plays the role of Freddie Slater in the soap as well as lots of the other young cast members.

She is a musical star

Not only is Ellie a star in soapland, but she's also a star on stage as she previously performed in Matilda The Musical as Amanda Thripp — who is famously known for being spun around by her long blonde pigtails by evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the film.

She made her professional acting debut in a short film

Ellie was just 8 years old when she starred as Sophia in the short film Lipstick in 2013. The 9-minute film follows young siblings Sophia and Oliver (Thomas Selway) who love playing at their grandma's house.

However, they quickly stop their games when they notice that their grandma isn't moving, forcing them to deal with death for the first time on their own while they wait for their mum to show up.

She is older than her EastEnders alter-ego

Ellie is actually older than her EastEnders character Amy Mitchell, who is 14 years old in the soap. In real life, Ellie is 17 years old, making her three years older than the Walford teen.

Ellie is older than Amy Mitchell in real life. (Image credit: BBC)

Ellie Dadd's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the star...

How old is Ellie Dadd? Ellie Dadd is 17 years old.

What is Ellie Dadd's date of birth? Ellie Dadd was born in March, 2005.

Where was Ellie Dadd born? Ellie Dadd was born in Bromley, Kent.

