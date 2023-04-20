EastEnders fans say 'phenomenal' Ellie Dadd should win 'all the awards' after heartbreaking episode

EastEnders fans praised "phenomenal" young actress Ellie Dadd and demanded that she win "all the awards" after her emotional performance during last night's episode (Wednesday, April 19).

Ellie plays troubled EastEnders teen Amy Mitchell and last night's heartbreaking episode saw her in emotional turmoil following the breakdown of her step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and dad Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) relationship.

Amy was left devastated after her boyfriend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) dropped the bombshell that Denise had an affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Amy had been struggling to cope with the heavy secret and started drinking to help deal with the trauma until the schoolgirl eventually admitted to Denise that she knew all about her affair.

Denise then confessed to Jack about what she had done, which led to Jack and Ravi having a fiery confrontation in the Square.

Denise Fox tried to reassure a stressed Amy about the ordeal. (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, Amy has been trying to help rekindle her parents relationship and is desperate for them to get back together.

In last night's episode, Amy asked Jack to come to the café with her, until Denise unexpectedly showed up — as it was all part of Amy's plan to get the couple to talk and a furious Jack refused and stormed off.

Denise then invited a panicked Amy to Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) to talk, where Amy begged for her and Jack not to split up.

Denise opened up to Amy about what happened on Valentine's night when she kissed Ravi, but the conversation soon turned volatile as Amy broke down and blamed herself for what happened, before running off.

After, a distraught Amy met up with Denzel at McKlunky's and as he attempted to calm her down, Ravi's son Nugget showed up and made a nasty comment about the situation.

Poor Amy had a breakdown as she tried to talk with Denzel Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel revealed that he wished he hadn't told Amy about Denise's affair if he knew how upset she was going to be and Amy exploded at him.

"You think I'm losing it, do you? 'Stupid, mental Amy, don't tell her nothing cos she'll have a meltdown.' I don't care. Stay with your boyfriend," she screamed as she bolted from the restaurant.

Later on, Amy was desperate for some support as she tried to calm herself down while on the brink of a panic attack.

She ran over to her stepsister Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who had just had an argument with mum Denise in the Vic as she discovered all about her boyfriend Ravi and Denise's fling.

Amy asked Chelsea if she could go round to her house, but as Amy apologised for what had happened, Chelsea bit Amy's ear off and criticised her for knowing about her mum and Ravi.

Amy was in emotional turmoil. (Image credit: BBC)

"I thought we were family," Chelsea snapped and left a desperate Amy alone.

Later on, Amy's mental health spiralled as she had a breakdown and smashed up her room.

Fans showered "phenomenal" actress Ellie with praise after her performance and want her to win an array of awards...

Ellie Dadd is phenomenal!!!! #EastEndersApril 19, 2023 See more

Can we just give Ellie Dodds all the awards now and have sone with it? #EastEndersApril 19, 2023 See more

My god, how phenomenal is Ellie dadd @elliedadd_ #EastEnders @bbceastendersApril 19, 2023 See more

TW/ Self Harm: This final scene is breaking me 💔💔😭😭😭. Please give Ellie Dadd all the awards. She portrays Amy's fragile MH so brilliantly. Amy considering to harm herself again is so heartbreaking and upsetting to watch. 💔💔😭 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/9OottpVjdgApril 19, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.