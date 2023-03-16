How old is Amy in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

How old is Amy in EastEnders?

EastEnders teen Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), who is the daughter of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and soap legend Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons), has been at the forefront of some major hard-hitting storylines recently.

The troubled schoolgirl had a heartbreaking mental health battle after she was being bullied online by her classmates when a rumour circulated that she slept with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Unable to cope with the vicious insults, her wellbeing took a devastating turn and she was rushed to hospital after she began self-harming. Amy has since made positive steps to recovery by seeing a counsellor and taking medication.

Amy's family is currently in the midst of chaos with Amy's brother Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) getting his friend Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) pregnant. Meanwhile, Amy's step-mum Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) secret affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) could be exposed at any moment.

With Amy already going through many hardships at a young age, you may be wondering how old is Amy in EastEnders?

Amy Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

How old is Amy in EastEnders?

Amy is 14 years old and was born on November 14, 2008. She was the result of Jack's one-night stand with Roxy while he was dating her sister, Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack).

For the first month of her life, Amy was raised as Sean Slater's (Robert Kazinsky) daughter, who was unaware that Roxy had an affair at the time.

Ricky isn't Amy's only sibling — she is also the sister of rarely-seen Penny Branning (Mia Mckenna-Bruce), who left the Square 14 years ago to live with her mum, Selina Branning (Daisy Beaumont) in France.

In real life, actress Ellie is older than her soap alter-ego. The soap star recently celebrated her 18th birthday, making her four years older than the Walford teen.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.