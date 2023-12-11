Emmerdale: EVERY SINGLE Christmas 2023 spoiler you need to know!

Emmerdale is definitely not getting ready for a quiet Christmas this year! There's all sorts going on as some of this year's most dramatic storylines come to a head.

There's shocking revenge, a lot of fighting families, and some wedding bells.

Here's our round up of everything you can expect in Emmerdale this Christmas!

Bad romance!

Tracy and Caleb's steamy affair continues, but now Nicky knows the truth - and he's really not impresssed!

All this means Christmas dinner with the Dingle family is shaping up to be a very awkward affair.

With everyone gathered round the table, things are bound to be tricky. We know someone is going to threaten to expose Tracy and Caleb's romance to the whole family. Is that going to be Nicky?

Or could it be someone else?

Because Caleb's ex-wife Ruby (played by former star of The Bill Beth Cordingly) is on her way to Emmerdale and she's got lots of things on her mind!

Is it revenge she wants? Or is there a chance she and Caleb could get back together?!

And what will happen to Tracy in the meantime?

Ruby's on her way to Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Baby blues

Poor Rhona's trying to cope with the news that she has a newborn baby daughter after Gus used their embryos.

And now baby Ivy's mum, Lucy, has died, Gus is grieving and trying to care for the tot, and the whole thing is one big mess.

Plus of course, Rhona's feelings for the newborn bubba are really complicated - she didn't know about her, she certainly didn't want a baby, but now she's here and she doesn't have a mother and it seems Rhona can't stay away.

As Christmas approaches, Rhona's got some hard choices to make. Will she try to help Gus with little Ivy? Will she want to be part of her life?

And how will Marlon, Leo and April react to this news?



Rhona can't stay away from baby Ivy. (Image credit: ITV)

Revenge!

The Charity/Mackenzie/Chloe love triangle has been dragging on for aaaaages now but finally, we're getting some action!

We just don't think Mack's going to like it very much.

Because with Chloe pushed to her limit by her ex's determination not to let her flee with baby Reuben, she does something drastic.

She calls her dad!

We know that Chloe's dad isn't someone you mess with. After all, when we first met her she was virtually a prisoner in their huge, empty house and her gangster pa was calling the shots - even though he was actually behind bars.

So her getting him involved in her battle with Mack sounds like it's going to ramp things up.

And we don't fancy Mackenzie's chances!

Can Mack talk his way out of this one? And will Chloe regret bringing her dad back into her life?

Chloe might regret what she's about to do (Image credit: ITV)

Wedding Belle

Belle Dingle is happily loved up with Tom King, despite his often odd behaviour, his unpredictable temper, and his tendency to keep secrets.

Tom's desperate to get Belle to commit to him and this Christmas there are wedding bells ringing for the pair as they start planning a wedding for early next year.

But is Belle really ready to settle down? Will she regret saying 'I do'? And is Tom really the man he's claiming to be?

Is Tom really the man for Belle? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursday. The schedule will change over Christmas, though, so check our TV Guide for more information.