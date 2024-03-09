Emmerdale fans spot HUGE plot hole in Kerry Wyatt's return!

Emmerdale fans are fuming after Kerry Wyatt’s return to the village exposed a HUGE plot hole in the show.

Kerry arrived in the back of a police car, dressed as Cher, with jewellery and cash stashed away secretly.

No one was very pleased to see Kerry - not even the viewers (Image credit: ITV)

She immediately started making trouble by shouting at a traumatised Charity in the pub.

Kerry was FUMING that - as she saw it - Charity had caused Chloe to leave the village.

She was annoyed that her long-lost daughter had been forced to leave after having a baby with Charity’s husband, Mack.

And she was really angry that Charity had accidentally killed Chloe’s gangster dad, Harry. She even called Charity a cold-blooded killer.

Harsh.

Things took a dark turn when Chloe got her dad involved (Image credit: ITV)

But fans were quick to point out that Kerry herself has blood on her hands because she was responsible for the death of Vanessa and Tracy’s dad, Frank Clayton.

In 2019, to help pay off a debt Amy had run up in Belfast, Kerry stole charity money from the safe at the sweet factory.

The pair then destroyed the CCTV to hide their crime but in doing so, they caused a fire.

Frank ran into the flames to rescue daughter Tracy and then went back in to get an engagement ring he’d bought for girlfriend Megan Macey. But he was killed.

Frank was Tracy and Vanessa's dad (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry and Amy covered their crime by pointing the finger at poor Frank, and hardly anyone went to his funeral as a result.

When Tracy and Ness found out the truth, a scuffle between Tracy and Kerry led to Ms Wyatt bumping her head and blaming Tracy. Worried that Kerry would put Tracy in prison with her accusations, the sisters dropped their efforts to make the Wyatts pay for their crime.

Tracy knows what Kerry did (Image credit: ITV)

But it seems Kerry has forgotten that she too caused a man’s death.

The Emmerdale fans, though, have not!

I think Kerry has forgotten she and her daughter murdered Frank! #EmmerdaleMarch 8, 2024 See more

"I think Kerry has forgotten she and her daughter murdered Frank," one viewer pointed out.

Another said "Kerry (who is a murderer) having a go at Charity about a murder is a joke."

#emmerdale @emmerdale I'm not a fan of Charity, but Kerry (who is a murderer) having a go at Charity about a murder is a joke.March 8, 2024 See more

Has Kerry forgotten about Frank! EmmerdaleMarch 8, 2024 See more

Kerry going on at Charity about Killing Harry, but she conveniently forgotten that she killed Frank!#EmmerdaleMarch 8, 2024 See more

Has kerry forgotten about Frank??#emmerdaleMarch 8, 2024 See more

Others just wondered if Kerry had forgotten about Frank altogether, with some fans pointing out that her amnesia when it came to her own murderous past was "convenient"!

Will Kerry ever pay for her crime?

