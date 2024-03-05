Emmerdale Spring Preview: 8 HUGE shocks in store for the village

Spring is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings, but not so much in Emmerdale. Hard-hitting storylines are happening in the village right now with even more drama set to unfold in the coming months, from a double wedding to a revenge plan and village romance.

Here's everything you need to know in our Emmerdale spring preview...

Belle's hell

The newlywed is at the mercy of controlling husband Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

The Dingles think Belle has won the lottery by becoming Mrs Tom King. But behind closed doors, Belle’s life isn’t as perfect as everyone believes. Viewers have seen glimpses of her husband’s controlling behaviour, and things are only going to get worse, especially when she lands herself an exciting new job at Take A Vow.

"Tom has always got a reason for his behaviour," explains actress Eden Taylor-Draper. "He’ll do something horrific and instantly turn it on her. So then Belle’s like, 'I’m so sorry, it’s my fault.' She feels like she is a burden to him, and how could she treat someone as amazing as he is like that? She has long suffered with mental health issues, so that is a way he can make her feel extra vulnerable."

Sick and insecure Tom even starts to secretly monitor his wife’s movements. Adds Eden, "The charities we’ve worked with have said that tech control is massively on the rise. Tom starts by putting a tracking device on Belle’s phone, but there are other ways he watches her."

This all ramps up at a time when many of Belle’s relatives have their own struggles. She’s hugely aware that they view her as a ‘success story’ and doesn’t want to let them down." Her family are constantly saying, 'Tom’s such a good guy' and she doesn’t want to derail that. So she thinks, 'He is good, I can make this work.' I don’t know what it would take for her to realise she needs to get out."

Fans may recall that on Belle’s wedding day, big brother Cain jokingly remarked that if Tom didn’t treat her right, he’d have him to answer to. Perhaps that’s a promise the mechanic will find himself having to honour. "You mess with one Dingle, you mess with all of them," says Eden. "Right now, Tom is so clever, and they have no idea what he’s really like. If and when they find out the truth, the Dingles will be raging."

Are the Dingles lying to Chas?

Chas Dingle begins a long recovery process from her double mastectomy. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chas Dingle begins her arduous recovery from double mastectomy surgery, she’s given a boost when brothers Cain and Caleb and son Aaron all report that they have tested negative for the BRCA2 breast cancer gene.

But is Chas getting the full story?

Shock double wedding?

Matty Barton and Amy Wyatt are due to get married this Spring. (Image credit: ITV)

Grab your hats, Matty Barton and Amy Wyatt are set to tie the knot this Spring…and they may not be the only couple saying "I do."

When one resident crosses a line with their ex, they decide to prove to their current flame where their heart really lies…

Amit targets poorly Eric

Amit Sharma sets his sights on ill Eric Pollard. (Image credit: ITV)

Shady Amit Sharma is interested to learn of Eric Pollard’s wealth, and asks the pensioner to come in with him on a ‘lucrative’ business opportunity. As Pollard deals with his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis, will he fall victim to a cruel con trick?

Romance for Liam and Ella?

Is there romance on the cards for Liam Cavanagh and Ella Forster? (Image credit: ITV)

Sparks fly between charming village doctor Liam Cavanagh and his receptionist Ella Forster when they bond over houseplants. But Manpreet Sharma is suspicious to see the pair of them looking so cosy.

After a string of failed relationships, could newcomer Ella be the one for Liam?

Ruby's revenge

Ruby Fox-Miligan has teamed up with Kim Tate to get revenge on Caleb Miligan. (Image credit: ITV)

Ruby Fox-Miligan has joined forces with Kim Tate to destroy her husband Caleb. Ruby hatched a plan to keep Caleb all to herself and get him to leave both his family and the village behind, but needed help to get exactly what she needed.

With Kim also wanting revenge on Caleb for his attempt to ruin her life, the masterminds are getting to work to bring Caleb to his knees. But will Caleb rumble his wife's ruse?

Also to come...

Having been pushed to the edge by her PTSD, Charity Boyd sees a counsellor. Can she put her traumatic shooting of gangster Harry behind her, and get back on track with Mackenzie?

A custodial sentence looms for Angelica King following the car crash that killed Heath Hope. Can parents Nicola and Jimmy deal with their heartache together or will it tear them apart? And can they find a way to build bridges with Bob?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.