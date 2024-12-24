Exclusive interview: Éanna Hardwicke on starring in A Ghost Story For Christmas: Woman of Stone

Famous Edwardian uthor E. Nesbit is best known for her beloved children’s books, most notably The Railway Children, but the prolific writer also penned ghost stories and Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss has adapted one of these chilling tales for this year’s A Ghost Story for Christmas.

Set in the 1880s, Woman of Stone centres on troubled newlyweds Jack, played by The Sixth Commandment’s Éanna Hardwicke, and Laura (Phoebe Horn) who have moved to a cottage in the country for a fresh start.

But Laura’s peace of mind is shattered after their housekeeper Mrs Dorman (Sherwood’s Monica Dolan) tells them of a disturbing local legend. On Christmas Eve, a pair of marble knights rise from their tombs in the medieval village church and come back to their old home – the couple’s cottage – seeking deadly retribution.

"I love Christmas ghost stories," says Éanna Hardwicke, 28, who has also appeared in A Very Royal Scandal. "At this time of year we're closer to the mystic or the supernatural."

‘In the period we are dealing with, Jack has the power to behave as obnoxiously and controllingly as he wants, and whenever he wants,’ says Éanna. "This warning from Mrs Dorman is a real stark fear for Laura but, for Jack, it’s just a yarn around the fire.’"

Writer and director Mark Gatiss places E. Nesbit at the heart of the 30-minute drama, as the widowed author (Celia Imrie) recounts the scary story to her doctor (Maawan Rizwan) in her final days, while also revealing to him how her late husband deceived her.

"Having Celia Imrie’s character talk about her husband blurs the line between Nesbit’s life and her storytelling," explains Éanna Hardwicke, who will next be seen playing former footballer Roy Keane in the film Saipan.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is what Mark Gatiss does so well. He plays with people's expectations of what a festive ghost story will be. There’s a really compelling atmosphere, but there are also darker layers to it."

A Ghost Story For Christmas: Woman of Stone will premiere on BBC2 on Christmas Eve (December 24) 2024 at 10.15pm. It will then become available to watch on BBCiPlayer.