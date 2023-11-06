Exclusive: Kiell Smith-Bynoe says Ghosts has made people see him as a leading man

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe has spoken about the huge impact the comedy has had on his career and his emotions filming the final season.

The last episode of Ghosts season 5 sees Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) trying to make a big decision.

The cash-strapped parents-to-be have been trying to sell part of their land to developers who want to create a golf course, but when the couple hears of a lucrative new offer that could mean them leaving the house and its phantoms forever, they are torn.

What to Watch caught up with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who will next be seen as the host of The Great British Sewing Bee, to find out more about the finale of Ghosts….

What has being part of Ghosts meant to you?

“Career-wise it has been huge; it has opened doors for me and given me the opportunity to work on my own projects. People see me as a lead now. Ghosts has shown what I'm able to do, from emotional scenes to physical comedy. And every time someone tells me that they love Ghosts and that it’s the only thing they watch as a family, it means a lot.”

Ghosts is concluding its final season with a moving episode. Tell us about the dilemma that Mike and Alison face...

“It's a tough decision for them as a couple. They’ve put all their time and money into that house, but it has been a hindrance, so the money and the freedom would solve problems.

"But it’s a heavier decision for Alison [who can see the ghosts], because she has everyone else in the house who she knows she couldn't take with her. To walk away from them would be huge.”

The ghosts are shocked to hear about the plans for Button House. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

The ghosts put on a charm offensive to influence the decision, how does that go?!

“Planning and executing something well is not their strong point! But they try their best and it all comes from a good place of wanting to keep what they have. They've never had someone before who could turn the page of a book or turn on the TV for them, and it’s massive what they’ve learnt through Alison. But there’s a big turn in the decision-making…”

Obi (Nathan Bryon) causes extra problems for Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) in Ghosts. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Mike and Alison are also distracted from their deliberations by the arrival of their friend Obi (Nathan Bryon) whose heart has been broken. How does that pan out?

“It's not helpful, it's high stakes! But even though Mike and Alison don’t have a massive friendship group, Obi means a lot to them and they’ll put the time in to look after him. It's easy to forget how good Nathan is, because I’ve known him a long time. But he’s so much fun!”

Parenthood is also on Mike and Alison’s minds as their baby’s arrival is imminent. Have you enjoyed that development for them in the final series?

“Yes, it's has been weighing heavily on Mike but he's learnt a lot and now it's something he's ready for. It is a huge thing in his and Alison’s relationship. They married young and then took on the responsibility of this house. They had to mature quickly and this is a natural next step.”

Ghosts ends for good with the upcoming Christmas special. What can you tease about that?

“It’s Christmassy, it’s in keeping with Ghosts and you’ll laugh and cry at the ending especially. It’s so difficult to write an ending but they’ve done it exceptionally well. Even at the readthrough, it felt fitting and emotional, realising this was the end of that journey we’ve been on for a long time.”

Was the final day of filming hard?

“We shot the last scene on the last day, so there were lots of emotions then and throughout the weeks leading up to it, knowing it was the final time we’d see things like the Captain [the World War Two soldier, played by Ben Willbond] in full costume. We were remembering all the jokes we’d had and all the messing about. I’ll never forget that and I'm grateful for it.”

Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are getting ready to be parents in Ghosts. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

You have great chemistry with Charlotte, would you love to work with her again?

“Oh, Charlotte is probably the best that we have in this country. There are so many reasons why it works with us but there’s a generosity she has as an actor in scenes, where she gives time and space to allow me to work things out and she’ll make suggestions. We have a shorthand now because we’ve worked together for so long and it has been a blessing. I’m very lucky to have found that.”

And would you like to team up with the rest of the Ghosts gang — many of whom co-write the series — for their future projects?

“Yes, because they’ve got so many great ideas individually and as a group but mainly I would like to actually just act with them rather than pretend I can’t see them! They are some of the best comedy actors in the UK.”

Have you taken any souvenirs from your time in Button House?

“I kept the monocle [that Mike put on the huge stuffed bear he bought in series four]. But the bear had to be returned!”

Ghosts is bowing out with a Christmas special. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

The final episode of Ghosts season 5 airs on Friday 10 November on BBC One at 8.30 pm and the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 will air in December.