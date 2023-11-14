EXCLUSIVE: Shirley Ballas reveals the royal wedding dress designer behind her Strictly Blackpool gown

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed in a chat with What to Watch how her gown for Blackpool is being made by a top designer, who was behind a royal wedding dress.

Yes, just when you think Saturday-night TV can't get any glitzier, BBC One's entertainment extravaganza Strictly Come Dancing 2023 waltzes up to the spiritual home of ballroom.

"People just love it," smiles Shirley Ballas, 63, who's delighted to be heading north to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for this week’s show, where the seven remaining celebrities and their professional partners will trip the light fantastic on the most famous sprung-dancefloor in the country.

"At the start of the series, most people’s goal is to get to Blackpool and by the time we get there, you’ve got the cream of the crop. It’s where the competition gets serious and, let me tell you, no one wants to go home!"

Here, in an exclusive interview, Shirley tells What To Watch all about her special outfit for Saturday night and why this year’s trip to the seaside will be one to remember…

With the sparkle-count always higher for Blackpool Week, what can you tell us about your attire for Saturday’s show? "I haven’t seen it yet, it’s in the making, but I do know it’s got sleeves! A lovely lady called Sassi Holford [who also designed Autumn Kelly's wedding dress when she married the late Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips] makes my Blackpool and final week outfits, and I trust her and my dresser, Alexandria [Reid], completely. I’m not overly glitzy or glamorous when it comes to make-up or clothes – I couldn’t care less! I’m pretty easy to dress."



Have excitement levels already reached fever pitch for Blackpool? "You better believe it! Everyone gets really excited about Halloween Week and Musicals Week, but Blackpool is a very special occasion and everyone from the couples to the judges to the production crew love going there. It’s just wonderful."



Why do you think performing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom means so much to the competitors? "Because it’s simply the best ballroom in the world, with the best sprung floor that certainly I’ve ever danced on. It’s an iconic place and from the minute the contestants walk in and see the famous Wurlitzer, they feel it. They’re desperate to experience what it’s like to dance on that world-famous floor."



Shirley is a much-loved part of the Strictly judging panel. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It sounds like it’s pretty special to you too, Shirley… "Well, it’s my history, it’s where I started, I used to dance in the Tower Ballroom as a young girl. One of my proudest moments was making it to the final of the North of England Ballroom Championships when I was 13. Only six couples out of 500 made it to the final, and we finished fourth. I still have a photograph; it’s a memory I’ll never forget."



Talking of memories, do you have any standout Strictly moments from previous excursions to Blackpool? "When Anton Du Beke danced the American Smooth in 2019 [to Let’s Face the Music and Dance] with his partner [EastEnders star] Emma Barton and I gave him the first 10 he’d ever had [after 17 series as a professional dancer on the show]! Watching Anton jump up and down was brilliant – I’ll never forget his reaction to that score!"



Who are you most looking forward to seeing dance at the Tower this year? "All of them! They’re all amazing, and what’s great is when people shock you at Blackpool as they walk out on that dance floor and experience that ‘Lights, camera, action’ moment – they really push themselves. It’s fantastic to have reached this milestone and everyone at this stage is fighting to stay. They’re working extra-long hours and pushing super-hard in rehearsals."



Have the Strictly judges got their number 10 paddles ready for the Blackpool special? (Image credit: BBC)

Saturday’s special is set to open with a toe-tapping routine from the pro dancers featuring you and your fellow judges, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood. What can you reveal about the number? "It’s being choreographed by Jason Gilkison [the Australian dance champion has been Strictly’s director of choreography since 2014], whom we’re blessed to have on our show. I’ve known Jason for years since we both competed in a dance championship in Australia, and he’s now one of the best choreographers in the world. His imagination is second to none, and he always tries to oblige if I ask to do a certain step in the routine!"



Do you have any pre-show rituals for this venue? "Not at 63! As a young girl performing here, I’d make sure I ate the right food, drank the right amount of water and my dress was right. But now all I have to worry about is giving great critique and making sure my dress looks pretty!"



Which celebrities will wow the judges with their Blackpool routines? (Image credit: BBC)

Do all the judges stay together in Blackpool? "We all have busy schedules – Motsi often coming from Germany [where she lives] and Craig and Anton are touring the country – so we travel up separately but stay in the same hotel, which Strictly takes over. There’s no time for sitting around and chatting, though, as everyone’s busy – it’s a bit like an ant colony with everyone rushing about!"



During breaks, what are your favourite things to do in Blackpool? "I always visit its famous cake shop, Sayers, and like to go for a tram ride, a walk on the beach or have a mosey around the shops. The local people are just lovely to us – many often wait outside the ballroom doors in the freezing cold to say hello. We really appreciate it."



The series 21 final is now only weeks away! Is it too close to call who the finalists might be? "All I’ll say is look at the leaderboard – it’s changing constantly. In recent weeks, those at the bottom haven’t gone home – those in the middle have. So it’s an unpredictable series and all I say to viewers is, ‘You must vote!’ You can’t complain if your favourites land in the dance-off if you didn’t vote for them. And then if the judges can’t agree, I have to send someone home – we can’t keep everyone, as much as we’d love to! The finalists and this year’s winner is in your hands, viewers – you pick them, not us – so do vote!"



The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Blackpool Special will air on Saturday, November 18 at 6.40 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.