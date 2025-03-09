Exclusive: Torvill and Dean share their Dancing on Ice predictions ahead of this year's final

ice dance legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are looking ahead to the Dancing on Ice final.

After weeks of gliding, twirling and spinning at the rink, it's crunch time for the final three celebrities as they get their skates on for the grand final of Dancing on Ice 2025 on ITV1.

On Sunday night, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan and former footballer Anton Ferdinand will take to the ice for one last performance in the hope they will be crowned the next Dancing on Ice winner.

Watching their every move will be the Ice Panel of judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, plus Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, for whom the final will be an extra-special night.

Not only do the final two skating stars perform the ice-dance legends' iconic 1984 Olympic-winning Bolero routine - but Torvill and Dean themselves will be performing for the very last time on Dancing On Ice before hanging up their skates for good.

In an exclusive interview, Jayne and Chris tease what's in store...

It’s the Dancing on Ice 2025 final on Sunday night - what do you still most enjoy about being on the judging panel alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo?

Chris: "It’s the buzz of the live performance. When you're in the studio with the TV cameras and the audience, you know there’s people watching at home, and the celebrities come out to perform live, there really is nothing like it. It's like the difference between watching a football match on telly and being at the ground. It's an amazing atmosphere!"

Are you always impressed by the standard of the celebrities’ skating in the weeks leading up to the final compared to how they are at the start of the competition?

Chris: "When we see the celebrities at our initial ‘boot camp’, they're all tentative; some take to skating naturally, others not so naturally. So we're always excited to see how they’ve developed and how their skating has come on after months of training."

Coronation Street's Sam Aston will skate in the final on Sunday. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Which of the celebrities has surprised you the most? And who’s been the most improved?

Chris: "From the get-go, Corrie’s Sam Aston was a surprise because he looked like he took to it quite easily. TOWIE’s Dan Edgar is very tall but has always seemed to be able to skate quite comfortably."

Jayne: "From how he first started, Sir Steve Redgrave really improved. Being a sportsman, he always wanted the correct marks and criticism to move forward. When all the skaters receive certain scores from us they’re over the moon - you’d think they’d won the Olympics!"

Michaela Strachan has revealed her wild side on Dancing on Ice. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Which of the remaining celebrities do you think has what it takes to clinch the title?

Chris: "Just before the first live show, myself and Jayne, and hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, always write down the name of who we think the winner is going to be, seal our prediction in an envelope, then open it at the end of the last show. I keep winning!"

Ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand will show off his fancy footwork in the Dancing on Ice final. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

What advice would you give the celebs to stand out at the final?

Chris: "It’s always all about the skating. Yes, there’s smoke and mirrors on this show - but we can see when they can skate. Those left in the competition are all strong characters, it'll be interesting seeing how they deal with the nerves."

Jayne: "Any one of them could win!"

Marking your 50-year partnership, you’re set to embark on your last ever tour, Our Last Dance, before hanging up your skates for good. Does this mean you’ll be retiring from Dancing on Ice?

Jayne: "Not from judging. We skated at the start of this series and I can confirm our second performance will be our last ever on Dancing on Ice. But we’ll certainly be back as judges!"

Dancing on Ice: The Final airs on Sunday March 9 at 6.30pm on ITV1.