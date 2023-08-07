Fact vs Fiction: Winning Time season 2 episode 1 — did Magic want Kareem benched?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Winning Time season 2 episode 1, "One Ring Don't Make a Dynasty."

The game clock on Winning Time season 2 has officially started. While the first images are of the Lakers fleeing Boston in 1984 after a game 1 victory in the NBA Finals, the series quickly reverts back to the summer of 1980, with the LA team moving forward after winning an NBA championship title.

Not only is Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) expecting a baby, but he is leading a bubbling movement to see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) play fewer minutes. However, things come crashing down for Magic when he suffers a knee injury.

What's fact and what’s fiction in this dramatization of the Showtime Lakers? Here's what we found out as it pertains to Winning Time season 2 episode 1.

Who is Andre Johnson, Magic Johnson's son?

Magic and Andre Johnson (Image credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage)

The fiction

Business manager of sorts Dr. Day (Steve Harris) and his legal associate are at Magic's home advising him on their proposal to deal with Rhonda Mitchell's (Chelsea M. Davis) news that she's pregnant with Magic's baby. The NBA star doesn't want to carry the weight of being a father, so the lawyers think he should offer Rhonda significant financial support if she's willing to state she's had no involvement with Magic and can promise the child won't hear Magic’s name as it relates to paternity. A lawsuit would be filed if she violated the agreement. From the jump, Magic finds the deal harsh.

When the Laker hotshot visits Michigan, he sits down with his parents and Rhonda's dad, who is insulted by the proposal and rather Magic just steps up to be a father. Magic's parents agree. When it's all said and done, Magic is by Rhonda's side with his child shortly after delivery. The baby is given the name Andre.

The fact

It appears the show took some liberties a bit in telling this story. For starters, Melissa Mitchell, not Rhonda, was the girlfriend of Magic Johnson sometime in 1980 while he was on a break from Cookie. As discussed in his autobiography My Life , he and Melissa were old friends from high school. When she called him in the summer of 1980 about her being pregnant, he admits to not being ready to be a parent in his early 20s.

On February 20, 1981, his then-ex-girlfriend gave birth to their son Andre Johnson, and Magic flew in the next day to see him at the hospital. Magic would go on to be a father to Andre, seeing him every summer when the Laker great flew home to Lansing in the NBA off-season.

To date, Andre is a successful businessman and entrepreneur, even holding the title of executive vice president of business development and founding advisor of SimWin Sports , "the world's first digital sports league."

Did Magic Johnson and the Lakers want to bench Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Solomon Hughes, Winning Time season 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO)

The fiction

As the Lakers try to get into their rhythm for the new season, a big sticking point is how Kareem fits back in the scheme of things following his injury. Magic leads a charge, largely behind Kareem's back, that Kareem should start transitioning to more of a backseat role with the team, as he's not quick enough to keep up. Karem catches wind of the sentiment and resents Magic. Not only does Kareem feel Magic is trying to diminish what the center can contribute to the team, but the team captain feels Magic is trying to take spotlight he hasn't fully earned.

The fact

Referring to a 1987 Los Angeles Times article, sometime during the 1981-1982 NBA season, Kareem suffered a foot injury and the Lakers had gotten used to playing without him in his absence. In fact, while they all respected him, some even questioned if the Lakers could be great without him. As the piece indicates:

"They [the players] respected Kareem, but loved the extra juice in their running game with a smaller, faster center, Jim Brewer. Publicly, they all talked about how the team needed Kareem. Privately, some Lakers believed that they could do without him."

Now to be clear, we don't have any indication Magic actually led a push to bench Kareem. However, the LA Times also quotes Johnson as saying,'''When he leaves, you'll be able to see the real Magic show. I've had to change my game because of the big fella. I'm just waiting my turn. My time will come.'"

We should also point out that this story is reflective of the 1981-1982 season, not the 1980-1981 timeframe the show depicted in season 2 episode 1.

Was Magic Johnson injured in 1981?

Quincy Isaiah, Winning Time season 2 (Image credit: Warrick Page/HBO)

The fiction

In the midst of Magic trying to wrap his head around the baby news and his ongoing tension with Kareem, the Lakers kick off another season of basketball. Unfortunately, Magic's world, and the organization's for that matter, comes to a halt when he twists his knee. The injury sidelines him for at least 12 weeks and puts the Lakers on a downward trajectory until they eventually find their footing.

The fact

As reported in Sports Illustrated , November 18, 1980, was when Magic left the court injured in a game against the Kansas City Kings. He was diagnosed with torn cartilage on the inside of his left knee, which required surgery and rehabilitation.

However, what was not shown in the Winning Time episode is that Magic was actually injured in a game on November 11 against the Atlanta Hawks when Tom Burleson fell across the back of Magic's knee. The full extent of the health issue just didn’t present itself until a week later. Additionally, without Magic playing, the Lakers lost five out of their next eight games.

Winning Time season 2 continues airing new episodes live on HBO at 9 pm ET/PT. Season 2 episodes also join Winning Time season 1 episodes on Max.