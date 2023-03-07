Faraway is a German Netflix romcom which follows Zeynep Altin (Naomi Krauss) who has become exhausted with being overworked and under appreciated by her husband, teenage daughter and father.

When her mother's funeral ends in chaos, Zeynep soon reaches the end of her tether and escapes Munich for the Croatian island cottage that belonged to her late mother in a bid to find herself again.

However, her hopes for a relaxing adventure is soon dampened when she discovers an islander living on the same plot of land — but could he be the unexpected answer to her happiness?

Let's meet the cast of Faraway...

Faraway cast: who's who in the German romcom

Naomi Krauss as Zeynep Altin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Naomi Krauss plays the titular role of Zeynep Altin, a 49 year old woman with Croatian-Turkish roots, who has become unsatisfied with her life.

Fed up with being pushed to the limits by her husband, daughter and ageing father, she sets out on a journey of discovery to find her own happiness.

Following her mother's disastrous funeral, Zeynep escapes Munich and her pushy family for a peaceful adventure at her late mother's cottage in Croatia that was secretly bought years ago. However, she's in for a surprise when she discovers that an islander also lives on the same property.

Naomi is known for her roles in The International, 8 Uhr 28 and Lieb Mich!

Goran Bogdan as Josip Cega

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Goran Bogdan stars as Josip Cega, a rugged islander who is the former owner of Zeynep's mother's cottage in Croatia. He still lives on the same plot of land which could cause problems for Zeynep's relaxing and soul seeking getaway. Or could Josip be the one to help Zeynep find happiness again?

Goran has previously starred in Fargo, Underneath, Father, Black Sun and Agape.

Adnan Maral as Ilyas Altin

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adnan Maral is Ilyas Altin, Zeynep's husband. Zeynep reaches the end of her tether with Ilyas' unfaithfulness and escapes to Croatia to find herself.

Adnan is best known for his role in the German comedy Türkisch für Anfänger and has appeared in Fay Grim, The Hamburg Cell and Unknown.

Bahar Balci as Fia Altin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Bahar Balci plays Fia Altin, Zeynep's teenage daughter.

Faraway is Bahar's first acting credit.

Who else stars in Faraway?

Also starring in Faraway are...

Davor Tomić as Drazen Cega

Artjom Gilz as Conrad

Faraway is available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, March 8, 2023.