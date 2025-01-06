Has The Bold and the Beautiful well and truly gone off the rails?

Soaps fans know that soaps are supposed to be over-the-top when it comes to drama. We love the drama, that’s what makes it fun to watch. From characters coming back to life to miraculous recoveries to body doubles and marrying every member of the family, it seems like we’ve been treated to it all on The Bold and the Beautiful. But now we’ve got this situation with Bill (Don Diamont) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) and it feels like the straw that broke the camel’s back.

How on earth did Bill get Luna out of jail and on home arrest? A double murderer was released from police custody to serve her sentence in the lap of luxury at a massive estate with just an ankle monitor keeping her from leaving. And it’s all because Dollar Bill called in a few favors.

I’m sorry, what?

Now, this isn’t the first time in recent memory that something like this has happened. Deacon (Sean Kanan) pulled a few strings to get Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) case thrown out, leading to her release from prison. He was friends with the judge, who chose to listen to the restaurateur when he pointed out some issues with Sheila’s case, and that was enough to free her. That was a stretch in itself, but in a weird way, it made sense. This Luna thing makes no sense at all.

We never heard anything about Luna’s trial or her sentence. It’s safe to assume that Luna would have received a life sentence, but justice doesn't move that fast and you’d think her attorney would have held her trial up with a psych evaluation at the very least.

And then there’s the not-so-small matter of Bill simply asking for her release and having it happen immediately. I know he’s a powerful guy, but really? Really? Even rich people can’t move mountains like that. (Ok, maybe some people can…but those people are not Bill)

We could talk about how foolish this whole thing is. We could talk about how having Luna hidden in his house is going to jeopardize Bill’s relationship with his family . We could talk about how Bill’s reputation will be destroyed if anyone finds out what he did…and we have to think that people will find out once they realize Luna isn’t in jail. (Of course, Luna might make herself known by going after Bill’s son, which will only ruin things further for him.)

This whole thing with Luna and Bill is a mess. It can be a fun-to-watch mess, but it’s a mess nonetheless. What’s worse is that it follows hard on the Forrester Creations takeover that makes no sense. At the end of the day, while we know soaps are supposed to be sudsy, it would be nice if writers saved the going-off-the-rails part for bringing people back to life and having people marry each other’s relatives instead of doing things that really, really don’t make sense.