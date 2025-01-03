The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's savior complex costs him his family?

Bill’s big idea on The Bold and the Beautiful to allow Luna to serve her sentence at his house — in secret — could lead to him losing his family if it backfires. And if we’re being honest, this has “bad idea” written all over it.

After seeing Luna (Lisa Yamada) bloodied and bruised in jail, Bill (Don Diamont) asked her for one thing before he helped her: explain, in detail, how and why she killed Tom and Hollis. Once she confessed, she was taken to the transfer area and in the January 2 episode she went home with the only man she saw (or wanted to see) as a father. Bill pulled every string in his very powerful arsenal to have her released to him on house arrest for the rest of her sentence.

We don’t know her sentence, of course, because we never saw her trial, but we can safely assume that double homicide landed her a life sentence and she’s supposed to spend the rest of her life in prison. Only now she’s serving her sentence in the Spencer estate on house arrest.

Here’s the thing — all of a sudden, Bill has decided that Luna can’t stay in prison because she’s in danger, but his decision may have cost him everything because the condition upon which she was released is that no one can know she’s there. (He even said he fixed things so that if Luna’s mother goes to visit her in jail it won’t be a problem, whatever that means)

Keeping Luna hidden won’t be easy. It’s not like he can lock her away in a room; no, he’s already said she has free range of the house and property so long as she stays within the established boundaries, which could make it easy for someone to spot her. What happens when Bill’s family comes over? How will he keep her hidden? All it will take is a forgotten pair of sunglasses on the coffee table or clothing left in the bathroom to spark suspicion.

And let’s not even forget the fact that he’s now housing a double murderer in his home! There’s no way Liam (Scott Clifton) would ever allow his daughters to spend time with their grandfather if he ever found out about Luna…which also means Bill has made it so that sleepovers for the girls at Grandpa’s house are completely off the table.

Oh, and then there’s Will (Crew Morrow). Will keeps a room at Bill’s house, and now that he’s staying in LA it’s unclear how often he uses that room but now he won’t be able to stay there at all if Luna is living in the house.

What this means is that Bill’s savior complex may have put his relationships with his family in jeopardy. While he might be able to explain away forgotten items of clothing as leftovers from a tryst, the seemingly-recovering ladies man won’t be able to explain why no one can stay overnight in his home anymore without leading to lots of questions.

In short, Dollar Bill may have just made the biggest mistake of his life and we suspect that he’ll pay dearly for it.