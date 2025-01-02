The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 2, 2025: Will and Bill to the rescue

It’s Bill and Will to the rescue in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 2, 2025.

Welcome to the new year, B&B fans! We kick off the new year with Electra (Laneya Grace) trying to fight Remy (Christian Weissman) on the rooftop of a building as Will (Crew Morrow) arrives to save her. She’s begging him to stop his attack.

Luna (Lisa Yamada), in the meantime, is led from the visitation room to the transfer area, where Bill (Don Diamont) is standing in the sunlight looking every bit like her salvation. She runs into his arms and he hugs her. (How does this guy pull these strings?) She sobs as she thanks him for saving her, and he holds her the way he did when he thought she was his daughter. She asks how he managed to get her out. He says she wasn’t safe in jail, that she wouldn’t be able to rehabilitate in "those conditions." He tells her she’s coming home with him.

Katie (Heather Tom) keeps apologizing to Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) for thinking the images were real, noting that she didn’t know Electra well enough to question them. Ivy says her niece didn’t want to alarm her new employer with what happened in the past, pointing out that Electra didn’t even know it was happening back home when she was in school. There aren’t enough laws to protect women and it’s ruining their lives, Ivy says. Katie vows to protect Electra from now on.

Remy tells Electra he’s not leaving without her. That’s when Will calls out to her, alerting them to his presence.

Bill and Luna arrive at Bill’s house. She’s now dressed in street clothes. He offers her some food, but she wants to know why she’s there. He promises to answer her questions, but he wants to know how she’s feeling. She’s so confused. He reminds her that she wasn’t safe there, and now she’s on house arrest so she won’t be in danger.

He heard her fear and he used his influence to make a deal with the authorities to bring her home. It’s not a release at all — she’s serving her sentence at his home instead of in prison and he tells her she can’t let anyone know that she’s there. Not his family, or hers. When Luna asks about her mother going to visit her in prison, Bill says he “handled” it. He used every connection he had to help her. She wants to know why he’s doing it for her.

Katie vows to apologize to Electra in person for what happened. Ivy is just glad that the truth came out, knowing that Electra would have hated for the pictures to come out while she was working there. Neither woman can imagine what it’s like with the ability to create AI deepfakes out there. Katie asks if Ivy ever knew who made the first batch of pictures, but she doesn’t know. Katie vows that the company will fight to protect her, and she hopes that the authorities will find the culprit before Will because she knows her son was serious about finding the person responsible. Ivy appreciates how much Will cares for Electra, and then she realizes how long Will has been gone.

Will has reached the rooftop where Remy has Electra against the railing. He warns Will to stay away as Will tries to reason with him.

Lisa Yamada in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna knows Bill knows what she’s done, so she wonders why he’s helping her. He says he’s done worse. He reminds her that the state didn’t give her a death sentence but staying in jail could have been one for her. People like them, he says, have to focus on self-preservation, and that forces them to do horrible, dark things. She’s not free in his house, but she has a chance to live there. She only ever felt safe in his house; the only thing scarier than her childhood was being in jail. She asks if she can go outside to feel the grass and the sun, and he says she can so long as she doesn’t leave. She’s grateful to him and promises that he will see the change in her. Bill wants to see her be the best version of herself. She asks why he did this, and what’s in it for him.

Will still hasn’t responded to Katie’s text, and Ivy wonders if maybe he’s with Electra.

Remy tells Electra that he’s the only one who cares about her. She manages to get away, leaving Will in a position to punch Remy. Will runs to Electra while Remy recovers and runs away.

Bill says he got Luna out because of how beat up she is. He says he’s not the guy who would turn his back on her after seeing her condition. She doesn’t know how to thank him. He says her letters and conversations made it clear that what happened isn’t who she is, they were a result of things that were done to her. He understands how that can happen because it happened to him. Luna says only a good person would get her out, but he says it’s because he has the power to do it. That’s the difference between them. His wealth gives him control, which is something he didn’t have growing up. Their chaotic mothers are their bond. He wants to give her stability, and the chance at a normal life. She tells him that he’s the only person who ever made her feel secure, so even the prospect of being stuck in his home forever is all she needs. When she hugs him, he holds her and smiles.

Katie will be glad to have Electra back at Forrester. And on the rooftop, Electra says she knew Will would find her and she begs him to never let her go. “I won’t,” he says, leaning in to kiss her.