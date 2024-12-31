Unhinged Remy is the most terrifying villain on The Bold and the Beautiful

There have been lots of villains on The Bold and the Beautiful over the years, but unhinged stalker Remy is currently the most terrifying.

Soaps are known for their over-the-top villains, and The Bold and the Beautiful is no exception. In fact, as we look back at 2024 there were several villains who showed up on the sudser including pre-reform Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Sheila’s double Sugar (also played by Brown) and Luna (Lisa Yamada), whose twist as a psycho double-murderer was something no one saw coming.

However, the newest addition to the show’s merry band of villains is one who we’d consider to be the most terrifying of all, and for good reason: Remy (Christian Weissman).

Remy is an old friend of Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). She’s thrilled to see him when she sees him at Il Giardino, happy to have a familiar face from home now that she’s moved to LA with her aunt Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer). He’s charming and polite and genuinely thrilled to see her, too, but what Electra doesn’t know is that there are no coincidences. Remy has been stalking her for a while and the Forrester Creations press release tipped him off to her new location after she fled her hometown following a scandal involving deepfake images of her. Naturally, he was the one who created the images in the first place.

After seeing Electra getting close to Will (Crew Morrow), a furious Remy decided to fire off a new batch of deepfake images to Will’s mother, Katie (Heather Tom), with the goal of getting her fired. It worked, and as he’d hoped it led to Electra seeking out comfort at a point when she was most vulnerable.

Now that Electra is aware of what Remy has done, his true colors are showing. He’s obsessed with her and willing to destroy her life and professional reputation to get her away from all of the fake people in LA so that they can run off and be together. To her horror, he’s absolutely unhinged and he won’t let her escape his apartment.

While Remy hasn’t murdered anyone (yet), we consider him the most terrifying villain on The Bold and the Beautiful because he’s a stalker and what he’s done with the deepfake images is something that has been done to countless people in recent years, ruining their lives and reputations. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) noted that there’s no telling how many people have been impacted by these AI-altered images. Katie even admitted that she didn’t think twice about whether or not they were real, opting to fire Electra to protect the company instead of asking questions.

Seeing how obsessed Remy is with Electra is terrifying. He’s a stalker, through and through, and he won’t stop until he gets what he wants. He’s willing to ruin her life to get her to fall in line with his desire. And what makes the situation all the more terrifying is that the chances of crossing paths with a stalker are a lot higher than running into a murderer’s vengeful body double.

All kidding aside, though, cyberstalking and being impacted by deepfake images are something that’s sadly very common and that makes watching Electra’s ordeal all the more unsettling.