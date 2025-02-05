Have the Scorpios officially become the messiest family on General Hospital?
They are certainly giving the Quartermaines a run for their money.
When 2025 kicked off, I would have easily named the Quartermaines as the messiest family on General Hospital. Between Drew (Cameron Mathison) sleeping with his nephew’s wife, Drew then inserting himself into Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) custody issues, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) revealing she had a secret baby and Tracy (Jane Elliot) just being her usual prickly self, the Quartermaine clan is a hotbox of scandal.
Even with the tabloid antics of the Quartermaines, I find myself recently questioning if they aren’t the messiest brood in town due to the behavior of the Scorpios. Let’s talk about Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and this pregnancy. While I completely respect her desire to keep the identity of the father of her baby a secret, her letting people for a moment think that Jason (Steve Burton) could be the dad isn’t a good look.
It puts Jason’s character into question, and as seen in the General Hospital episode airing on February 4, it gives villains like Drew ammunition. Even though I tend to think there’s a chance Jason could wind up pretending to be the baby’s father temporarily, for now, his name is being drugged in the mud as Sasha watches.
The next Scorpio on trial is Cody (Josh Kelly). The man has been spiraling since breaking up with Sasha after finding out she’s actually his cousin. From that point on, he’s made some poor decisions with gambling and taken his frustrations out on unsuspecting residents of Port Charles, including Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), who he unjustifiably punched. Cody also tried to scam money from Drew and blackmail his faux brother-in-law Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). Oh, and he got mixed up with Selina Wu (Lydia Look).
Adding to my list of grievances against Cody, he’s responsible for this rumor about Jason and Sasha taking off. He overheard a conversation between the two and incorrectly assumed Jason must be the father of the child. Not only did he blab to Anna (Finola Hughes), but he also told Drew the wrong information. Cody’s diarrhea of the mouth has left several General Hospital fans shaking their heads.
Lastly, there’s this young adult version of Emma (Braedyn Bruner). She’s blown into town and I’d argue her personality now is rather antagonistic. As kids, she never really got along with Josslyn (Eden McCoy), but it was a bit weird for Emma to attempt to get under Josslyn’s skin recently when they seemingly hadn’t talked in years and right after Dex (Evan Hofer) died. I know the two may just be destined to be enemies given their mothers loathe each other, but Emma coming in hot as the aggressor this go-around seemed unnecessary.
And like her blabber mouth cousin, Emma has also been running with this narrative that Sasha is having Jason’s baby. She told Gio (Giovanni Mazza), is ready to loop in her mom and I wouldn’t be surprised if she rented a megaphone to tell the rest of Port Charles who may be hiding under a rock and still unaware of the rumor.
So are the Scorpios the messiest family in Port Charles, taking the crown from the Quartermaines? No. As long as Drew continues to represent the Q name, the family will retain that honor. But the Scorpios have surpassed the Spencers, Corinthoses and even the Cassadines, and the latter has a history that looks like a Dateline special.
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
