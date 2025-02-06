How Finn's news could impact Jack and Li on The Bold and the Beautiful

Love it or hate it, Finn’s big storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful will impact just about everyone on the show. While the news that Finn is Luna’s father is sure to send shockwaves through his family, we have a feeling it might be what brings Li and Jack back together.

After discovering that Jack (Ted King) didn’t have an affair with her sister Poppy (Romy Park), Li (Naomi Matsuda) suddenly has a new perspective on life. While the knowledge that Jack cheated on her with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will always be in her mind, her biggest concern has always been whether he betrayed her with Poppy. Now that the truth is out, Li can finally move on and maybe get some closure.

In fact, now that the cheating suspicions have quelled, the former couple might actually have a chance to repair their relationship. And even though Finn’s revelation about Luna (Lisa Yamada) might rock their worlds a bit, we think it could bring them even closer together.

When Li and Jack learn that Finn is Luna’s father, a few things will likely happen. Both Li and Jack will both be furious that Poppy slept with their son, though Li’s anger will be much more than Jack’s. Any newfound goodwill Li had toward her sister will be gone, and Jack won’t be there to defend Poppy because he’ll likely be furious as well.

After finding out that he has a granddaughter, Jack might be in a position to help reduce or dismiss Luna’s sentence. As a lawyer, he’ll have some connections in the system and he’ll have no problem throwing Poppy under the bus as a bad mother (and aunt), pinning the blame for the two murders on her so that Luna can walk away with a lesser charge.

Jack and Li probably won’t be angry with Finn so much as they’ll be disappointed in his decisions. Even though he was young, he was still an adult and he knew what he was doing was wrong, no matter how much he wants to say that it was consensual and acceptable. Li, having witnessed Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) anguish as Finn tried to forge a relationship with his birth mother, will remind her son that he needs to stay far away from Luna because she tried to kill Steffy just like Sheila did, and Finn has to consider his family first. (Somehow we know Finn take this advice, of course)

Finn’s revelation will have lasting effects on Finn’s parents, but ultimately as they navigate this challenge it might bring them together because they’re both going through something no one else can understand.

