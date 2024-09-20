I binged Emily in Paris and now I'm filling the void with this Netflix movie

The second installment Emily in Paris season 4 is here, but if like me, you have binged the latest batch of episodes in no time at all, you're probably wondering what you should watch next to fill the void. Well, we have got you covered!

After browsing my Netflix recommended shows list, I found This Time Next Year, a romcom that came out earlier this year starring none other than Lucian Laviscount - yes the very same actor who plays Emily Cooper's love interest, Alfie, only this time he is playing the lead in this easy-to-watch movie.

In This Time Next Year, Lucian plays a handsome and successful character called Quinn Hamilton who meets chaotic Minnie Cooper (Sophie Cookson) by chance on New Year's Eve, and they quickly work out they were born in London on New Year's Day, one minute apart, in the same hospital, 30 years before.

However the pair have very different lives, Quinn has grown up to be a successful businessman with money in the bank, whereas Minnie is struggling to keep her own pie-making business afloat and has a disastrous love life. However, the pair have an instant connection, and it's not just their shared birthday that keeps bringing them back together. Saying more would give too much away, and I'll be honest, if you are looking for a movie with unexpected plot twists then this one probably isn't for you! But even with its predictable story, the characters are so loveable and make the movie so watchable - just like our beloved Emily in Paris.

One other thing to note about This Time Next Year is its star-studded cast. Honestly, it is like a who's who to famous faces.

Not only does Lucian star alongside Sophie Cookson, but we also have Golda Rosheuvel of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte fame as Quinn's mother, Monica Dolan from The Theif, His Wife And The Canoe and Mr Bates and the Post Office, Anita Dobson, Mandip Gill and john Hannah to name but a few! You will be star-spotting for the whole hour and 55 minutes!

So, if you are looking for an easy watch as the autumnal nights draw in - especially if you are missing Emily in Paris - then you need to give this movie a try... we promise you won't regret it!

If you still need convincing, here is the trailer...