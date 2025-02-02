I have mixed feelings about Luna's paternity story on The Bold and the Beautiful

I haven’t been watching The Bold and the Beautiful long enough to have seen all of the spicy romances and shocking scandals, so this whole mess surrounding Luna (Lisa Yamada) and her father’s identity has been fun to watch, to a point.

Though we still don’t know the identity of Luna’s father, we can safely assume that it’s Finn (Tanner Novlan) and the revelation that he’s the father of a double murderer and the son of one of the biggest villains in daytime history will likely tear apart his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). This would be clever given that both Luna and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tried to kill Steffy, and after watching Finn try to justify a relationship with his birth mother it’s only a matter of time before he’s trying to convince Steffy that he wants to get to know his daughter better.

Interestingly, last week I realized that I’d written about Finn possibly being Luna’s half brother in January 2024, almost a year to the day. That in itself is indicative of why this story has been problematic. Not only have we been speculating about the identity of Luna’s father for over a year, but getting the results from Li (Naomi Matsuda) took over a week. A week. A week to read the results on what definitely isn’t a repurposed Covid test made to look like a paternity test.

I’m hoping that once the time comes and Finn is revealed to be Luna’s father, it leads to a chain reaction with ties to everyone in the B&B circles. Steffy will be hit the hardest, and you know Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will have opinions. Bill’s (Don Diamont) big plan to pull Luna out of jail so she can serve her sentence in a mansion will come to light and blow up in his face, with repercussions reaching to his relationships with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Crew Morrow), and even to Katie (Heather Tom). Suddenly Sheila will have an even bigger interest in Finn and will probably try to get close to him through Luna while Li and Jack (Ted King) figure out how to deal with Poppy’s betrayal.

So even though this story has been tedious and long winded, I’m eager to see all of the fallout that comes from the big reveal. There’s no doubt in my mind that things are going to change as a result of Finn’s big reveal, mostly for the worst, because this is the weird plot twist that wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card.

