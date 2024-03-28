I love Emmerdale but the Dingles are a disappointment!

The Dingles in Emmerdale are without a doubt one of soap's most iconic families.

We all know that the Dingles walk a fine line between taking a few risks, running an occasional scam, and getting involved in stuff that is just plain illegal.

So we're all aware that the family's morals are sometimes, well, a little questionable.

But there's no getting away from the fact that they're there for one another. They rallied round when Lydia was raped. They stayed strong when Kyle was accused of murder. They looked out for Vinny when Liv died. They cared for Marlon after his stroke. In short, that Dingle Code they're always going on about is the most important thing. It means they've got each other's backs - whatever happens.

Or does it?

Has Belle made a big mistake? (Image credit: ITV)

Because right now there's a member of the Dingle family who needs her nearest and dearest more than ever. And the rest of the clan are so wrapped up in their own stuff (we're going to let Chas off the hook here, because her stuff is pretty big!) that they've not even noticed.

Who is it that needs help? Belle of course!

Belle's new husband Tom has swept her off her feet but it's not the fairytale she thought it would be.

Tom's proving to be controlling and unpredictable and Belle's clearly already struggling.

Tom's sullen and sulky but everyone seems to love him. (Image credit: ITV)

When Yasmeen in Coronation Street was being abused by her controlling husband, Geoff, it took a long time for people to notice. But you could almost understand because Geoff was an entertainer - jovial, fun-loving, the life and soul of every party and very good at hiding his true colours.

He carefully cultivated a persona which meant no one suspected that behind closed doors he was downright evil. It was all part of his abusive nature - he groomed the people of Weatherfield to believe he wasn't capable of hurting Yasmeen.

Geoff was an evil abuser who carefully cultivated a 'nice guy' persona. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom's not outwardly charming like Geoff was. He's sullen, surly, sarcastic and often rude. He's been utterly unpleasant around Belle's new boss Suzy. He barely bothers to acknowledge Belle's family.

He even showed his true - overly controlling - colours in front of Mandy when Belle told him she had to stay overnight in Leeds.

Admittedly Mandy was a few drinks in by that point but how she thought Tom's odd behaviour was just him being "so kind" is a mystery!

And let's not forget he tormented poor Chas back in the day - he's got form for being awful to women.

If we're talking red flags, there are a LOT!

Mandy thinks Tom is wonderful (Image credit: ITV)

By rights the Dingles should have been suspicious of Tom's motives when he first came back to the village, but they seemed to welcome him with open arms.

They're never done telling Belle that he obviously loves the bones of her, or he's devoted to her, or she's lucky to have him, despite there being very little evidence of that!

In fact, Tom's not made any real effort to win them over. All he's done is turn up in the village in a padded gilet, and got a fancy job as a vet. There's been no charm offensive - not so much as the vaguest attempt to make Belle's family like him and prove he's a reformed character. And yet, the Dingles have fallen for him hook, line and sinker - just when poor Belle needs them the most.

Suzy is the only person who seems to think Tom's behaviour is a bit odd. (Image credit: ITV)

There have been some glimmers of hope. At Marlon's party, Sam threw a slightly wary glance in Tom's direction after he smashed the pig containing Lisa's ashes.

But I'm pretty sure the only person with concerns about whether Tom is a good person is Suzy - and she's not even a family member!

So as far as the Dingle code goes - it's looking like it's not worth the fish and chip paper it's written on! It's definitely time for the family to step up and help poor Belle.

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV with an hour-long episode on Thursday. Check our TV Guide for more information.