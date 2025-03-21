If Steffy really wants to get back at Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, she would do this one thing

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has her company back on The Bold and the Beautiful, but she’s not done when it comes to exacting revenge from Hope (Annika Noelle). She cancelled Hope for the Future and fired her, but there’s one thing she could have done that would have hit even closer to home.

As soon as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed that he’d returned the company to the Forresters, Hope knew her days at Forrester Creations were likely numbered regardless of the handshakes and promises Carter made to keep her there. Sure enough, Steffy fired her after giving Carter and Brooke second chances.

But firing Hope was anticlimatic. Steffy wanted to get revenge for everything Hope did to persuade Carter to file the LLC paperwork, and she succeeded. However, if she really wanted to get a reaction out of Hope, she should have hit her where it hurts.

Hope for the Future is Hope’s baby. Just as Brooke’s Bedroom is Brooke Logan’s legacy, Hope’s legacy in the fashion world is tied to Hope for the Future.

Unfortunately, when Steffy cancelled the fashion line (for the second time) it also meant that the line’s lead designer, Zende (Delon De Metz), also suffered. He’s been doing great work and getting a lot of early buzz for his designs. Sadly, this is the second time he has been close to debuting his work as the lead designer only to have the line shelved.

If Steffy really wanted to stab Hope in the chest with the fiery knife of revenge, she would have kept the line alive but fired Hope from the company, thus putting Zende in charge of her line. Hope would then be forced to watch her line achieve success without her, and with a Forrester in charge of it to boot.

Hope walked into the meeting knowing Steffy would probably fire her. She fully expected Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) to go back on their word. If Steffy really wanted to deliver a blow to Hope, she would have Zende take over the line and then kick Hope out of the company. Hope wouldn’t see that coming, and it would leave her reeling.

