I'm loving this Luna drama on The Bold and the Beautiful and I'll miss it when it's gone

I’ve been watching The Bold and the Beautiful for a while now and I’m currently living for the delicious drama happening as Luna (Lisa Yamada) wreaks havoc on the unsuspecting people around her. The stories have been fresh and exciting and thoroughly unexpected. I know I’m not alone when I say I’ll be sad to see it all go.

After a summer filled with tension after the murders of faded rockstar Tom Starr (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) at Il Giardino followed by days and weeks spent trying to figure out who killed them, the story is near an end. Luna Nozawa is the killer, and she framed her mother to take the fall so that she can play house with Bill (Don Diamont).

Until now, I truly believed that Luna and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) had the healthiest relationship on the show. RJ has been smitten with Luna since she showed up as an intern at Forrester Creations. Her presence has been refreshing and everyone loves her, which makes the recent turn of events even more shocking.

Even now, knowing that Luna is the killer and that she’s plotting to win Bill over while keeping Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) locked in a cage, the drama and tension has given the show the energy it has been sorely lacking as of late.

It’s hard to imagine what happens after Luna’s misdeeds have been revealed. She’s definitely the mastermind here, so she’ll either end up in jail or in a psychiatric ward to atone for what she’s done, making it difficult for her to be on the show on a regular basis. Unless, of course, she manages to escape prison and go on the lam, but even then that would be hard to keep up.

There’s always the possibility of an evil twin or a doppelganger, like Kimberlin Jones’ Sugar was to Sheila. Or perhaps Poppy (Romy Park) manages to stay with Bill and together they get help for Luna so she can avoid prison. I’ve also seen theories that Luna has a medical condition that caused her to act out like this, so there’s always the chance that she could be cured of whatever ailed her so she can get back to her life.

But there’s also the very real possibility that when everything is revealed and Steffy is freed, Luna will disappear from the show. Nothing has been confirmed as of this writing about Yamada’s future on the soap, but we’ve learned to never say never when it comes to surprise returns.

With all that in mind, it’s hard to imagine what’s going to happen after this story ends. Do we go back to Hope (Annika Noelle) kissing Finn (Tanner Novlan) after Finn is the one who rescues his beloved wife? Will Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) return from Paris to pursue Hope?

I can’t fathom anything coming up that can be remotely as interesting as what’s been happening this summer, and that’s a shame because the past few months have been so much fun to watch. I’ll be sad to see the drama leave, and I’m hopeful that it can return once again.