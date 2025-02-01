Is General Hospital’s Tracy Quartermaine ok?

Watching General Hospital’s Martin (Michael E. Knight) deliver an epic takedown of Tracy (Jane Elliot) at the nail salon was one of the highlights of General Hospital this week. Some of his points were off the mark and out of spite, but some of them were very accurate. And after watching Tracy rampage her way through everyone that crossed her path this week it has to be asked: Is Tracy ok?

Touch grass Tracy

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

The Quartermaine’s sharpest-tongued villainess is fun to watch because she always brings the drama, but lately, she’s come across as a little unhinged. Tracy needs to get out of the mansion and touch some grass. Get some perspective and calm down before someone decides she needs to be medicated.

It’s been tough on Tracy that her frenemy Monica (the late Leslie Charleson) doesn’t get up to spar with her anymore, but she needs to stop taking out her boredom and frustration on everyone around her.

The Willow and Drew vendetta

I fully support Tracy’s vendetta against Willow (Katelynn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). But Ned (Wally Kurth), Jason (Steve Burton) and the others weren’t wrong when they told Tracy that she needs to play the long game with those two. If she treats Willow better and makes the Quartermaine property a Drew-free sanctuary for Willow, she can start to drive a wedge between Willow and Drew.

If Willow decides she’s had enough of Tracy’s bullying and moves in with Drew, the chances of getting the kids back under Quartermaine's control or even getting Willow to agree to share custody with Michael (Chad Duell) are slim. The best way to break whatever hold Drew has on Willow is to treat Willow with kindness.

Willow has made some terrible decisions and she’s a very flawed human being, but Drew is the bigger threat. Tracy is smart enough to know that she should focus her evil powers on Drew and let karma take care of Willow.

Enough complaining about the kids

Tracy needs to pick a lane when it comes to the mansion being the main home for so many of the Quartermaine’s next generation. One minute she’s willing to go to prison to protect the kids, the next she’s complaining about having them all around.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let’s be real. No one is asking Tracy to babysit, change diapers or do any of the heavy lifting when it comes to the kids. There are enough parents, nannies and staff in that mansion to make sure that the kids are kept far away from Tracy. The house and property are certainly big enough that any disruption the kids cause is minimal. And since the mansion isn’t actually hers, if she really can’t stand the kids being there she can find another house on the property to live in or move out.

Sasha should quit or even sue

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sasha (Sofia Mattson) should be filing EEOC complaints left and right against Tracy. Talk about a hostile work environment. Tracy must stay up late every night thinking up more demeaning tasks for Sasha to do because every day she seems to have found new ways to make Sasha miserable.

Now that she knows about Sasha’s pregnancy, she has completely crossed the line invading Sasha’s privacy about who the father is. Even Tracy Quartermaine has to make allowances for a pregnant employee.

Sasha needs to just quit because that is not a healthy environment for her to be working in, and too risky while pregnant. Now that Jason knows Michael is the father of her baby it will get out. Secrets don’t stay secrets long in Port Charles.

If Tracy ever finds out that Michael is the father of Sasha’s baby, she will stop at nothing to get that baby away from Sasha and add it to the herd of Quartermaine children living in the mansion. She’ll complain about it, but she’ll do it.

What Tracy needs

I think Tracy can still turn it around. She’s not screaming at the kids to get off the lawn yet, so there’s still hope. She just needs some perspective. A new hobby or a new frenemy to focus on may do the trick. Martin might be a good adversary for her. They have history, and he can land some solid verbal punches against her tirades. He also knows her and knows how to get under her skin.

Drew deserves her wrath, but he’s no match for her when it comes to sustaining a feud. Drew is a weak-willed narcissist who doesn’t have it in him to commit to a real feud. Tracy could give lessons in how to keep a feud alive.

It would also help if the other adults in the house would stop indulging her tantrums. Ned especially should be putting his mother in her place as often as necessary to get her to calm down.

Tracy could be a great asset for the child custody fight that will come when Michael has recovered, especially if Willow figures out that Michael fathered Sasha’s child and tries to use that against him. But if she doesn’t tone it down a little, she’ll end up being more of a liability than an asset. Although, she does give a masterclass in drama that is fun to watch.