Is Murder in a Small Town season 2 happening?

One of the big new shows that Fox rolled out as part of their fall TV lineup was the crime drama Murder in a Small Town starring Rossif Sutherland. The inaugural season for the series, which was adapted from L.R. Wright’s Karl Alberg series by Ian Weir, just wrapped up on November 26, so what’s the deal with its future? Are fans going to be getting Murder in a Small Town season 2?

Murder in a Small Town is centered on Karl Alberg, a veteran detective who moves to a coastal town looking to find a more quiet way of life. However, that’s easier said than done as bodies keep washing up on shore and he is forced to put all of his skills to use as he tries to solve these cases. In addition to Sutherland, the series stars Kristin Kreuk, Mya Lowe, Aaron Douglas, Fritzy-Klevans Destine and Savonna Spracklin.

So, are we getting more episodes of Murder in a Small Town in the near future? Here’s what we know.

What’s the status of Murder in a Small Town season 2?

As of publication, Fox has not made an official decision on Murder in a Small Town season 2. The show has not been renewed nor has it been cancelled, it currently lies in limbo awaiting its fate.

Murder in a Small Town’s first season is rated “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 70% from critics; 73% of fans who watched the show also rated it favorably on the site. Its premiere episode was watched by an estimated 2.285 million people, according to numbers reported by TV Insider . Overall though, it has not been able to crack the top 25 of most-watched TV shows of fall 2024, per TVLine .

Fox has already announced the shows that are going to make up its winter premieres in January and February, and Murder in a Small Town is not among them. Instead, fans will be treated to new shows like medical drama Doc, comedy Going Dutch starring Denis Leary, while fall TV shows 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 and Rescue: HI-Surf are set for more episodes. Fox did note that additional schedule details will be announced, so whether any of that will involve Murder in a Small Town is TBD.

While you wait for Murder in a Small Town’s future to be determined, you can stream all eight episodes of its inaugural season on Hulu.