'I've got an extremely high IQ. I've got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I'm quite good on the eyes' and more ridiculous quotes from this year's The Apprentice candidates!

Meet Dr. Asif Munaf, one of the members of The Apprentice 2024 line-up, and the man behind the quote in our headline: "I've got an extremely high IQ. I've got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I'm quite good on the eyes."

A wellness brand owner from Sheffield, Munaf is a doctor with a business plan focused on healthy vitamins and supplements. He proudly describes himself as "beauty, brains, body and business" on his CV, and says that Lord Sugar's investment would mean Munaf could keep the business magnate "fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series" of the hit show.

Does Asif Munaf have what it takes to land an investment from Lord Sugar? (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

As we all know, many of The Apprentice candidates sell themselves with some truly outrageous quotes, and Dr. Munaf isn't alone in following that trend this year.

Paul Bowen is one of two pie company experts coming into the competition this year, and he's said: "I could make Lord Sugar the Lord of the Pies". As director of his pie company, Bowen supplies big-name clients including Manchester City Football Club, and he believes the combination of his business acumen and Lord Sugar's strategy could be a winning combo.

Pie expert, Paul Bowen. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

Then there's Virdi Singh Mazaria (aka DJ Virdi), a music producer from Leicester who wants to try and convince Lord Sugar to put money into a field he's not invested in so far: music. A self-described "creator of unmatched experiences", Mazaria believes Lord Sugar's investment will enable him "to step into a realm of remarkable success".

He doesn't think much of the competition, either, as he called his fellow competitors "just extras on my journey to the top". And if he does make it in the business world, Mazaria has another goal beyond The Apprentice: one of his ambitions is to play one of the Avengers in a Marvel movie one day!

Virdi Singh Mazaria (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

Finally, there's Flo Edwards, a recruitment consultant who must see herself as a threat to the competition, as she said: "My warning to the other candidates? Don't underestimate me. I'm here to win."

Flo's biggest business success has been launching her own consultancy firm, but we wanted to highlight the secret skill she mentioned. Asked to reveal something people wouldn't know about her, she said 'I've taught my dog how to close a door'!

Flo Edwards plans to win the series. (Image credit: BBC/Naked)

While they're not part of this year's line-up, we couldn't talk about ridiculous The Apprentice quotes without mentioning a couple of utter classics from two The Apprentice 2022 candidates.

After all, none of the above quotes could ever rival Akshay Thakrar saying "My friends call me AK47 because I'm a killer salesperson", or Conor Gilsenan proclaiming he's "going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom"!

The Apprentice 2024 starts on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Sister show The Apprentice: You're Fired premieres the same day on BBC Two at 10 pm.