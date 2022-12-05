Lady Chatterley's Lover is a Netflix adaptation of the famous 1928 novel by D.H. Lawrence, which tells the story of Lady Connie Chatterley (Emma Corrin), an upper-class woman who is unhappily married to her husband Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett).

She soon falls for Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), the gamekeeper on her husband's estate and the forbidden lovers have secret trysts that lead Connie to have a sexual awakening.

A star-studded cast leads the acting ensemble for Lady Chatterley's Lover, including an Emmy-award nominee. Here's everything you need to know.

Lady Chatterley's Lover cast: who's who in the period drama

Emma Corrin as Lady Connie Chatterley

Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Emma Corrin plays the titular role of Lady Connie Chatterley, an aristocrat who falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate. Seeking solace in her husband's gamekeeper, the pair embark in a passionate affair and their secret rendezvous lead her to have a sexual awakening.

Emma is no stranger to the world of period dramas as they famously played Princess Diana in The Crown season 4 and recently starred alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman.

Talking to What To Watch, Emma pointed out the similarities between the previous period drama characters they've played to the complex Lady Chatterley.

"The common denominator between The Crown, My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover is that these women long to be freed within themselves, and recognized, and validated in their sexuality. It’s amazing if you think about how they’re all set at very different periods of time, and yet that is something that is sort of timeless, the need to be wanted, to be desired."

Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors

Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors. (Image credit: Seamus Ryan/Netflix)

Jack O'Connell stars as Oliver Mellors, Lady Chatterley's lover and the gamekeeper on the Chatterley estate. He never expected to capture the attention of the lady of the manor and is aware of the dangerous risk he's taking.

Jack recently appeared as Paddy Maybe in the BBC One war drama SAS Rogue Heroes and has previously starred in This Is England, Skins, Starred Up, Unbroken, Skins, '71, The North Water and more.

Matthew Duckett as Sir Clifford Chatterley

Matthew Duckett as Clifford. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Matthew Duckett portrays Sir Clifford Chatterley, Lady Chatterley's husband who returns from the First World War with devastating injuries that have left him unable to walk. Connie's love for him begins to dwindle and she starts to feel trapped in their marriage as he's oblivious to the fact that their lack of romance is an issue.

Matthew's acting credits include A Confession, Demetrinox and Doctors.

Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton

Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Joely Richardson is Mrs. Bolton, a widowed housekeeper who takes care of Clifford and she starts to feel sympathetic for Connie as she gets to know her.

"Mrs Bolton really believes in love, and that’s such a beautiful thing, especially since she had lost her own husband. So she’s both on Clifford’s side, Connie’s side and Mellors’ side. And I love people like that," Joely told us of her character.

Joely actually played the role of Lady Chatterley in the 1993 BBC television series of Lady Chatterley's Lover opposite Sean Bean. She has since appeared in The Sandman, Nip/Tuck, The Tudors, Red Sparrow and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Faye Marsay as Hilda

Emma Corrin as Lady Constance and Faye Marsay as Hilda. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Faye Marsay stars as Hilda, Connie's sister, who steps in when she discovers that Connie has been struggling in her marriage. Hilda's not a fan of Clifford, but she's concerned that Connie's affair will worsen her already complicated situation.

Faye's acting credits include Game of Thrones, Fresh Meat, The White Queen, Black Mirror, The Bletchley Circle and Deep Water.

Who else stars in Lady Chatterley's Lover?

Also starring in Lady Chatterley's Lover are...

Ella Hunt as Mrs. Flint

Eugene O'Hare as Michaelis

Sandra Huggett as Mrs. Betts

Christopher Jordan as Mr. Betts

Ellie Piercy as Mrs. Wheedon

Anthony Brophy as Sir Malcolm Reid

Marianne McIvor as Mrs. Warren

Rachel Andrews as Lily Weeden

Jonah Russell as Mr. Linley

Nicholas Bishop as Ned

Alistair Findlay as Sir Geoffrey Chatterley

Lady Chatterley's Lover is available to watch on Netflix now.