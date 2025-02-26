Liam is in for the shock of his life on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam might think he’s got a clear path to winning Steffy back on The Bold and the Beautiful but he’s got another thing coming once he discovers his father’s shocking secret.

I’ll be honest, as soon as the Luna (Lisa Yamada) story arc became clear, I started thinking about when Liam (Scott Clifton) spent the entire summer of 2023 — literally the entire summer I tell you — telling anyone and everyone that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was putting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in danger because of his relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). In fairness, he wasn’t wrong, but he wasn’t entirely right either, because it was Sheila’s double, Sugar, who tried to stab Steffy. I really wasn’t looking forward to more of Liam’s complaining, but now I’m intrigued by how things are going to play out.

Liam has made peace with not having Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) in his life, but as soon as he learns that Finn is Luna’s father, well, you know he’s going to hightail it to Malibu to convince her to leave Finn.

At the moment — at least based on her decision in the February 26 episode — Steffy is committed to standing by her man despite this shocking news. It’s only fair, we suppose because Finn didn’t ask for this to happen. But if he starts showing any kind of inclination toward having a relationship with Luna, we know Steffy will be out the door.

With Steffy trying to remain devoted to Finn, Liam will likely chip away at her resolve by reminding her that Finn said the same things to her about Sheila and look how that turned out. Liam will make his case to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) — again — and we can imagine that Ridge will support Liam’s campaign to drive Steffy away from Finn.

But here’s the fun part: Liam has no idea that his own father has Luna in his house. That one little tidbit will shatter his worldview because that means Steffy isn’t safe with him either, thanks to his father’s decision. When Bill (Don Diamont) made the decision to take Luna out of prison, it put everyone at risk. Her ankle monitor won’t keep her from mischief; we already imagine that she’s researching how to get it off and having a handyman like Remy (Christian Weissman) around will make it even easier.

While Luna doesn’t have a reason to hurt Steffy, once word gets out that Luna isn’t behind bars we can see Finn trying to involve himself and that’ll make things worse for his marriage. Whether Liam can make a case that Steffy is safe with him is hard to see at this point because of what Bill did. Needless to say, it sets up quite an interesting dilemma for Liam, and let’s face it, watching him struggle is kind of fun.

