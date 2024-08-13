Looking for clues in The Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer

We're two weeks away from the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4, and as if anticipating our excitement, Hulu has release a brand new trailer for the mystery/comedy series. While the slew of major guest stars gets most of the attention in the Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer, many of series die-hards are probably trying to spot potential clues as to who killed Sazz (Jane Lynch). I certainly was.

A quick recap on where this new mystery left off at the Only Murders in the Building season 3 ending. At a party following the successful re-opening of Oliver's Broadway musical, Death Rattle Dazzle, Sazz pops in, dressed practically identical to Charles (Steve Martin), as she always is. However, her devotion to her job as his stunt double may have proved to be her downfall, as when she goes to Charles' apartment to get some more wine, she is shot by a sniper through the window.

Did the killer mean to kill Charles, or was Sazz truly the target? This is something that the OMITB trio and fans are going to have to whittle down as they try to home in on a suspect. So what do we know?

Well, the trailer gives us our first look at OMITB's traditional suspect board. It's hard to make out all of the details, but there are some notable things. In the bottom left corner it looks like we have an early list of potential suspects: Alfonso, Ana, Vince Fish and another woman whose name is a bit hard to make out, though it looks like her initials are L and Z. It's also only clear who one of the characters is portrayed by, with Richard Kind playing Vince Fish. A couple other names we see on the board include Jan (Amy Ryan), who of course already has a connection with both Charles and Sazz, plus a possible motive for either. The other person (again, hard to make out) appears to be a woman named Cookie.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Some other things on the board that we'll have to keep an eye out for this season include a lockbox, a potential footprint, Sazz's Los Angeles connections (a note mentions she had a desk in LA) and the blood message that she appeared to be writing out in her final moments.

We also may have gotten a look at the killer, as the trailer includes a quick shot of a person in bell bottoms holding a sniper and pointing it out the window? Is this definitely the killer? An imagined scenario? Or a flashback (I'm not a fashion person, are bell bottoms a thing again)?

The OMITB team appears to be keeping any other vital information close to the vest, as well they should. The one thing that this show has been pretty good at in its run so far is hide the identity of its killer. But that doesn’t stop us from speculating.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See if you've spotted anything we may have missed by watching the Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer directly below. And remember, the show returns on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Tuesday, August 27.