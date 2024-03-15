Manhunt episode 1 recap: death of a president

Manhunt opens on April 14, 1865, one of the most infamous days in American history, when Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater) was shot and killed by stage actor and Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle).

Based on James L. Swanson’s 2006 book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, the Apple TV Plus show revolves around Lincoln's close friend and Secretary of War Edwin Stanton's (Tobias Menzies) pursuit of Booth and his conspirators. All of which he has to achieve while trying to keep the country together just a few days after the end of the Civil War.

Here's what happens in Manhunt episode 1.

Attack on Seward

Booth informs David Herold (Will Harrison) that today is the day they kill Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson (Glenn Morshower) and Secretary of State William H. Seward (Larry Pine). Booth separately meets to give a weapon to George Atzerodt (Tommie Turvey), who is tasked with killing Johnson.

30 minutes before the assassination of Lincoln, Herold and Lewis Powell (Spencer Treat Clark) arrive at Seward's residence. Powell knocks on the door and is allowed inside by Seward's maitre-de William Bell (Carlos Luckie Jr.) under the guise of bringing medicine for Seward after recently being thrown from his carriage and injured.

Once inside, Powell attacks Bell. He tries to fire a gun, but it jams, so he stabs him. He then fights Seward's son Freddie (Josh Bowman) and even his daughter Fanny (Rebbeca Ray), who screams from the window for help as Powell stabs Seward. The screams frighten Herold so much he rides away.

Powell walks out of the residence, covered in blood. Realizing he's been abandoned, he makes his way into the night.

Around half an hour later, Stanton arrives at the scene and is immediately worried by how bloody it is. When Fanny says the attacker was only interested in killing her father rather than robbing them, Stanton becomes even more concerned and begins to worry about Lincoln being attacked at the play.

Booth shoots Lincoln

In a flashback, Booth learns that Lincoln is going to be watching Our American Cousin at Ford's Theater later that day. Booth — who has performed at the theater many times before — realizes this is the perfect chance to go through with his plan.

In another scene, Stanton tells Lincoln not to attend the play because he's been getting more and more death threats. But Lincoln believes he'd have been murdered by now if any were serious.

As the play unfolds, Booth, having watched Lincoln enter the theater earlier, drinks in a tavern to boost his courage. He gets into a conversation with Lincoln's security guard, who admits to leaving him unattended now that the play has started. Booth buys him another drink and leaves.

Inside the theater, Booth watches Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary (Lili Taylor) from behind a curtain. As the audience applauds, he leaps out and shoots Abraham in the back of the head and screams, "Freedom for the south!" Most of the 1,500 people in attendance only know something has happened when Booth jumps down to the stage from the balcony, breaking his leg in the process.

On the stage he shouts, "Sic semper tyrannis," then races to the exit. Ned Spangler (Walker Babington) has kept the door open for Booth, closing it on the people now chasing him. The unaware Joseph "Peanuts" Burroughs (Daniel Croix) holds onto Booth's horse. Booth hits Peanuts, then rides away as the theater attendees scream that the president has been shot.

Lincoln dies

Stanton arrives at Peterson House where Lincoln is being treated. On his way inside he's told the culprit is Booth. He's then met by a delirious Mary, who blames the absent security guard for Lincoln's death. Meanwhile Lincoln's son Robert Todd (Maxwell Korn) says Stanton should have told Lincoln to stay away from the play. Stanton convinces Robert Todd to take Mary home.

When he enters the room, Stanton immediately realizes that Lincoln will die from his injuries. The back of his head is billowing blood and the pillows are soaked through. Stanton breaks down, only to be interrupted by War Department Telegraph Staff Chief Thomas Eckert (Damian O'Hare). He says they've arrested a man who was meant to kill Johnson, but lost his nerve. Stanton orders DC to be closed down, while the pair wonder if the confederacy was behind the murder.

Early the next morning, at 7:22 am, Lincoln dies. Through tears, Stanton says, "Now he belongs to the ages."

Booth escapes to Maryland

Booth is only able to get over the bridge into Anacostia because the attendant, who isn't supposed to allow people to cross after 9 pm, recognizes him as an actor. In the middle of the night he meets back up with Herold, telling him he's broken his leg. He asks for an update on Powell, with Herold telling him he got the job done.

Eventually, Booth finds refuge at the home of physician Samuel Mudd (Matt Walsh), 30 miles outside of DC. He fixes his fractured fibula, warning him he needs to stay off it for two months. Herold brings in a newspaper, where they read that Lincoln is dead. Booth celebrates being described as a "symbol of the Confederate cause."

Stanton hunts for Booth

Stanton returns to the theater so he can retrace Booth's steps. He's questioned by a journalist, who says people are worried Lincoln's death will divide the country yet again. Stanton tells the journalist to come to Peterson House with a photographer. He takes pictures of the bloody bed where Lincoln died, while Stanton defiantly tells the journalist the president is decided by elections, not a coup.

Back at Ford Theater, Stanton and Eckert speak to Peanuts, who leads them to Spangler, who gives up where Booth was staying.

While looking through Booth's room, they find a bank book for the Bank of Montreal, which was used and owned by the Confederacy. Eckert asks aloud, "What if the Confederacy is behind the assassination?" Stanton responds, "I'd have to start another war."

