Meet the 1899 cast: Who's who in Netflix’s mystery drama

1899 is the newest series by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who already came up with the mind-twisting series Dark for Netflix. Their newest offering is an enigmatic show that will have viewers question what is going on at every turn of its eight-episode first season.

The series tells the story of a migrant steamship traveling from the old continent toward America. Aboard the Kerberos is an array of passengers coming from all around the world. They may not speak the same languages but they are all united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover the Prometheus, a ship that has been missing for months, adrift on the open sea. What they find on board quickly turns their voyage into a terrifying nightmare.

Read on to find out more about who the main characters are in 1899.

Who’s who in the 1899 cast…

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Andreas Pietschmann and Emily Beecham at the 1899 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maura is a doctor, played by Emily Beecham, who came aboard the Kerberos in hopes to find out more about what happened to her missing brother. Forthright yet mysterious, Maura wants to pierce the secrets of the Prometheus and understand what happened on that ship.

Where else have you seen Emily Beecham? Fans of Into the Badlands will recognize Emily Beecham from playing The Widow in the AMC series. She has also been seen alongside Lily James in The Pursuit of Love and movie watchers will remember her from films like Hail, Caesar and Outside the Wire.

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Andreas Pietschmann plays Eyk Larsen, the German captain of the Kerberos. Haunted by a dark secret, Eyk is eager to help the Prometheus when he hears the distress signal coming from the lost ship. But once he sees what happened there, he isn’t so sure about what he should do anymore.

Where else have you seen Andreas Pietschmann? Dark fans will recognize Andreas Pietschmann for playing The Stranger in that series. German TV watchers know him best for his role in Special Unit but more recently Pietschmann was seen in the Netflix series Kitz and movies like It’s for Your Own Good and Fly.

Yann Gael as Jérôme

Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier and Jonas Bloquet at the 1899 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing the role of Jérôme is Yann Gael. Jérôme is a man who finds his way to the Kerberos in order to face his past. He is looking for someone who betrayed him and whom he believes is on the ship. While trying to be on the boat undetected, he befriends Olek and Clémence.

Where else have you seen Yann Gael? Gael is a French-Cameroonian actor who has been previously seen in the movie Saloum as well as in TV series like The Hookup Plan, The French Dream and Duel au Soleil.

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

As Clémence, Mathilde Ollivier plays a French newlywed who is trapped in an arranged marriage with someone she does not love. She hopes the Kerberos is taking her to a new life in the New World where she can finally forge her own path.

Where else have you seen Mathilde Ollivier? Mathilde Ollivier started acting at the age of 3 and has since been featured in movies like Overlord, Boss Level, Sister of the Groom and the miniseries Nona and Her Daughters.

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Jonas Bloquet plays the part of Lucien, Clemence’s unloving husband. Unhappy about their arranged marriage, Lucien is looking forward to a new life in America and the chance to start anew.

Where else have you seen Jonas Bloquet? Belgian actor Jonas Bloquet has been featured in multiple movies including 3 Days to Kill, The Nun, Elle and is currently starring in the Canal+ series Marie-Antoinette.

Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão and Lucas Lynggaard at the 1899 premiere. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 1899 Miguel Bernardeau stars as Ángel, a well-off Spanish man who is traveling aboard the Kerberos alongside his priest brother, Ramiro. When the ship changes course to help the Prometheus, Ángel is less than happy about the detour.

Where else have you seen Miguel Bernardeau? Fans of the Netflix series Elite will recognize Bernardeau for playing the part of Guzmán in the teen drama. The actor has also been seen in films like Josefina and other TV series like Caronte and Playa Negra.

José Pimentão as Ramiro

The role of Ramiro is played by José Pimentão in 1899. He is a priest accompanying his brother on this journey to America. When the captain of the ship looks for volunteers to come to the help of the Prometheus, Ramiro answers the call.

Where else have you seen José Pimentão? Portuguese actor José Pimentão began acting in 2013. Since then, he has been seen in shows like Single and Ready to Mingle, Teorias da Conspiração and Filha da Lei.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Krester

Krester, a young Danish man traveling on the lower-class level of the Kerberos, is played by Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen. Krester is very protective of his family but also of his own secrets, which are revealed during the ship’s voyage.

Where else have you seen Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen? Another familiar face of the Netflix family, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen has previously shared his talent in the leading role of the danish series The Rain. This year, he has also been seen playing the part of Magnus Nyborg Christensen in the political drama Borgen.

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel

Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham and Aneurin Barnard at the 1899 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aneurin Barnard stars in 1899 as Daniel, one of the most enigmatic characters aboard the Kerberos. How he got on the ship, why and where he came from is a true mystery.

Where else have you seen Aneurin Barnard? Moviegoers know Aneurin Barnard for playing the role of Gibson in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. On television, the British actor has been seen in Peaky Blinders, War & Peace and Time.

Who else stars in 1899?

On top of the actors mentioned above, 1899 also stars Anton Lesser in a mysterious role, Maria Erwolter as Iben, Clara Rosager as Tove, Isaac Dentler as Franz, Maciej Musial as Olek, Gabby Wong as Yuk Je, Rosalie Craig as Virginia, and Fflyn Edwards as Elliot.