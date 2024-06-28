Meet the cast of A Family Affair: who's who in the new Netflix rom-com

The newest rom-com to come from Netflix has a star-studded cast in front of the camera, and if you've seen A Family Affair, you might be wondering where you know the actors from.

A Family Affair is a movie about movie stars, specifically the conceited action star Chris Cole who puts undue stress on his tired assistant. However this woman's plans to quit her job go awry when she discovers that her former boss and her mother are secretly dating.

If you've already seen A Family Affair and want to scratch that 'where do I recognize them from?' itch, or like to know who's in a movie before you stream it, let's meet the cast of the movie now.

Joey King as Zara

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zara is the stressed personal assistant to a conceited movie star, and eventually she's pushed to quitting her job... a decision which becomes complicated when she realizes the man is dating her mother.

Joey King is a relatively young actress but she already has over 70 credits to her name on IMDb. Her biggest roles are for recent Hulu miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones and Brad Pitt action movie Bullet Train, as well as the likes of The Sound and the Fury, Independence Day: Resurgence and Going in Style.

Nicole Kidman as Brooke

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brooke is the mother of Zara, though the father is no longer in the picture, She's a writer who strikes up an affair with a famous movie star... who happens to be her daughter's ex-boss.

Nicole Kidman is a leading Hollywood actress with loads of awards and starring roles to her name, including The Hours which garnered her an award.

Her biggest movies include Moulin Rouge!, Cold Mountain and Eyes Wide Shut, and more recently she's been in the likes of The Northman, Being the Ricardos and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Zac Efron

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chris Cole is a big movie star, famous from a series of movies called Icarus Rush, and he lets everyone know it. He's a nightmare boss for his assistants, with an inflated sense of self worth... until he meets Brooke.

You probably know who Zac Efron is. This movie star came to prominence nearly 20 years ago with the High School Music movies and he's remained prominent ever since in comedy movies. He's been in the likes of Dirty Grandpa, Neighbors and The Disaster Artist.

More recently Efron has been in more dramatic roles like Firestarter, The Iron Claw, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Gold.

Liza Koshy as Eugenie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eugenie is Zara's friend and confidant, who helps keep her sane in her insane job.

Liza Koshy may be best known to viewers of a certain generation through her YouTube videos, but she's also been in movies and TV shows too. These include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and two more Netflix moves, Players and Work It.

Kathy Bates as Leila

(Image credit: Netflix)

Leila is Brooke's mother-in-law, who has a dry sense of humor but helps her and Zara out with advice and honest talks when they need them.

Kathy Bates is a legendary actress with an Oscar under her belt (for Misery) and three more nominations (for Primary Colors, About Schmidt and a supporting nom for Richard Jewell).

She's also been in hits like Titanic, Revolutionary Road and The Waterboy, is a long-running actor on American Horror Story and has also had roles in things like The Office, Six Feet Under and Harry's Law.